There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

There was a massive clue in His & Hers that had been quietly sitting there from the very beginning, and once you spot it, the final twist suddenly makes a lot more sense and makes the killer very obvious.

The Netflix thriller shocked viewers when it revealed that the real killer wasn’t who we thought at all. Instead, it turned out to be Anna’s mum, Alice, whose murders were driven by what the show later framed as a mother’s love.

But the show didn’t pull that twist out of nowhere. There were loads of hints, and one in particular was almost impossible to notice the first time around.

Alice was wandering the streets only on the nights of the murders

Throughout the series, Alice’s behaviour is explained away as dementia. She wanders around at night, sometimes naked, and seems confused about where she is. At first, it’s framed as heartbreaking. But here’s where it gets strange: Those moments keep lining up with the nights people are murdered.

It’s not just once, either. It happens repeatedly. The show wants us to see vulnerability, but what it’s actually showing is access. Alice is out, unsupervised, and moving around town when everyone else is asleep.

Plus, back in episode one, the police mention something that sounds minor at the time: Bare footprints at the crime scene. The detail is quickly brushed aside, with officers assuming the marks belong to the victim.

But throughout the series, Alice is repeatedly shown wandering around barefoot and naked on the nights of the murders.

According to creator William Oldroyd, that was very much intentional. “We didn’t want to deny an audience the satisfaction of being able to work it out if they had just looked in the right place,” he told Tudum. “But we didn’t want those seeds to be so obvious they would give it away.”

What makes the clue clever is that the police misunderstand it entirely. Both the audience and the police assume the footprints belong to the victim, when in reality there were two sets, one from the victim and one from Alice.

Looking back, it feels obvious that Alice was the killer all along.

