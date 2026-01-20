The Tab
His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

There was a massive clue in His & Hers that had been quietly sitting there from the very beginning, and once you spot it, the final twist suddenly makes a lot more sense and makes the killer very obvious.

The Netflix thriller shocked viewers when it revealed that the real killer wasn’t who we thought at all. Instead, it turned out to be Anna’s mum, Alice, whose murders were driven by what the show later framed as a mother’s love.

But the show didn’t pull that twist out of nowhere. There were loads of hints, and one in particular was almost impossible to notice the first time around.

Alice was wandering the streets only on the nights of the murders

His & Hers clue killer obvious

via Netflix

Throughout the series, Alice’s behaviour is explained away as dementia. She wanders around at night, sometimes naked, and seems confused about where she is. At first, it’s framed as heartbreaking. But here’s where it gets strange: Those moments keep lining up with the nights people are murdered.

It’s not just once, either. It happens repeatedly. The show wants us to see vulnerability, but what it’s actually showing is access. Alice is out, unsupervised, and moving around town when everyone else is asleep.

Plus, back in episode one, the police mention something that sounds minor at the time: Bare footprints at the crime scene. The detail is quickly brushed aside, with officers assuming the marks belong to the victim.

But throughout the series, Alice is repeatedly shown wandering around barefoot and naked on the nights of the murders.

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

According to creator William Oldroyd, that was very much intentional. “We didn’t want to deny an audience the satisfaction of being able to work it out if they had just looked in the right place,” he told Tudum. “But we didn’t want those seeds to be so obvious they would give it away.”

What makes the clue clever is that the police misunderstand it entirely. Both the audience and the police assume the footprints belong to the victim, when in reality there were two sets, one from the victim and one from Alice.

Looking back, it feels obvious that Alice was the killer all along.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: His & Hers Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

His & Hers Anna story book changed

Anna’s story was much darker in the His & Hers book – so here’s why the show totally changed it

Latest
His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day