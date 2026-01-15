The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

3 hours ago

The Netflix thriller His & Hers had loads of people hooked from episode one, but once the ending rolled around, a lot of viewers noticed multiple plot holes.

On the surface, it’s a dark, emotional story about trauma, grief and revenge. But when you actually stop and think about it, there are quite a few moments that just don’t fully make sense.

So, here are the biggest His & Hers plot holes that still feel confusing.

How did Alice physically pull off the murders?

The big reveal is that Anna’s mother, Alice, is the killer. Emotionally, the motive tracks. But logistically? Not so much.

She’s an old woman who’s supposedly struggling with dementia, yet she manages to overpower people half her age, move bodies, clean up crime scenes and travel around Georgia without raising suspicion.

It’s meant to be shocking, but the show never really explains how she’s physically capable of doing all this, which makes it hard not to question.

Why were only the women punished?

The murders are framed as revenge for what happened to Anna on her 16th birthday. But Alice only targets the girls who were present, not the men who actually carried out the assault.

If this is about a mother’s love and justice, it feels strange that the people most directly responsible are never confronted at all. The show doesn’t explain whether Alice ever tried to find them, or why they were left out entirely.

Anna marrying Jack makes very little sense

One of the hardest things to wrap your head around is Anna’s relationship with Jack. Zoe was involved in what happened to Anna, minimised it later, and shows no real remorse. Yet Anna still ends up marrying Zoe’s brother and joining that family.

The series never explains how Anna and Jack first got together, whether Jack knew anything about Zoe’s role, and how Anna coped with being around Zoe for years. It’s a huge emotional leap that the show just skips over.

The friendship bracelets make no sense

The friendship bracelets shoved into victims’ mouths were clearly meant to be symbolic, linking the murders to the old friendship group. But once you think about it, it gets messy. The victims weren’t wearing the bracelets, so did Alice go and find them in their homes first? Why?

The show never explains this properly, and it ends up feeling unnecessary. The murders already have emotional weight without this extra clue. So the bracelets just feel like a dramatic flourish that wasn’t thought through.

