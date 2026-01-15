The Tab

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

I need answers

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

The Netflix thriller His & Hers had loads of people hooked from episode one, but once the ending rolled around, a lot of viewers noticed multiple plot holes.

On the surface, it’s a dark, emotional story about trauma, grief and revenge. But when you actually stop and think about it, there are quite a few moments that just don’t fully make sense.

So, here are the biggest His & Hers plot holes that still feel confusing.

How did Alice physically pull off the murders?

His & Hers plot holes

via Netflix

The big reveal is that Anna’s mother, Alice, is the killer. Emotionally, the motive tracks. But logistically? Not so much.

She’s an old woman who’s supposedly struggling with dementia, yet she manages to overpower people half her age, move bodies, clean up crime scenes and travel around Georgia without raising suspicion.

It’s meant to be shocking, but the show never really explains how she’s physically capable of doing all this, which makes it hard not to question.

Why were only the women punished?

His & Hers plot holes

via Netflix

The murders are framed as revenge for what happened to Anna on her 16th birthday. But Alice only targets the girls who were present, not the men who actually carried out the assault.

If this is about a mother’s love and justice, it feels strange that the people most directly responsible are never confronted at all. The show doesn’t explain whether Alice ever tried to find them, or why they were left out entirely.

Anna marrying Jack makes very little sense

His & Hers plot holes

via Netflix

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

One of the hardest things to wrap your head around is Anna’s relationship with Jack. Zoe was involved in what happened to Anna, minimised it later, and shows no real remorse. Yet Anna still ends up marrying Zoe’s brother and joining that family.

The series never explains how Anna and Jack first got together, whether Jack knew anything about Zoe’s role, and how Anna coped with being around Zoe for years. It’s a huge emotional leap that the show just skips over.

The friendship bracelets make no sense

His & Hers plot holes

via Netflix

The friendship bracelets shoved into victims’ mouths were clearly meant to be symbolic, linking the murders to the old friendship group. But once you think about it, it gets messy. The victims weren’t wearing the bracelets, so did Alice go and find them in their homes first? Why?

The show never explains this properly, and it ends up feeling unnecessary. The murders already have emotional weight without this extra clue. So the bracelets just feel like a dramatic flourish that wasn’t thought through.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: His & Hers Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

His & Hers Anna story book changed

Anna’s story was much darker in the His & Hers book – so here’s why the show totally changed it

Wait, how did Anna’s baby die in His & Hers on Netflix? Here’s a recap if you missed it

His & Hers stars Jack real killer

His & Hers stars reveal whether Jack ever learns about the real killer as they explain ending

Latest

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised