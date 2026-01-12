The Tab

Wait, how did Anna’s baby die in His & Hers on Netflix? Here’s a recap if you missed it

It’s everyone’s biggest question

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The new thriller His & Hers has shot to number one on Netflix and got everyone hooked, but people are all asking the same question: How did Anna’s baby die?! It is revealed in the final episode, but if you were scrolling on your phone you might have missed it because it’s a very quick comment, so here’s a full recap.

A couple of years after the horrible night Anna was assaulted in the woods on her 16th birthday, she had a baby with Jack. The baby, called Charlotte Alice Harper, tragically passed away suddenly while being looked after by Anna’s mother Alice, and this led Anna and Jack’s marriage to fall apart.

We don’t find out what actually happened to the baby until the very end, when Anna reads a letter from her mother which reveals Charlotte died of “crib death”. This is an old term for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the sudden, unexplained death of babies under one, usually during their sleep.

Credit: Netflix

The baby died a year before His & Hers is set, and the murders begin on the anniversary of Charlotte’s death. In this same letter, Alice admits she was the one who killed Anna’s school friends, and claims she did it for her.

“Ultimately, it really is about this broken relationship between Anna and Jack mending itself,” Jon Berthnal, the actor who plays Jack, told Tudum. “They realise the only way to truly mend is to come together. Then you really see how capable this couple can be.”

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

At the end of the show, we see Anna pregnant again. It flashes forward a year, when Anna and Jack are back together and move into a perfect house in Atlanta together. Anna is pregnant and has returned to her job, and Jack has gone back to the Atlanta police department. They also visit baby Charlotte’s grave together.

“They all seem to be on top,” writer William Oldroyd said. “But then underneath all this are the decayed corpses of these murders. They exist just below all of their happiness as a sort of charnel house.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: His & Hers Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Stranger Things doc Winona Ryder David Harbour

Um, here’s why Winona Ryder and David Harbour aren’t in the new Stranger Things documentary

Tessa

His & Hers creator exposes moment in episode one that revealed the real killer, and we missed it

The brutal reason for private investigator Elena Ravenscroft’s tragic ending in Run Away

Latest

They’re all rich, but here are the poorest Members Only: Palm Beach cast ranked by net worth

Hayley Soen

Humble isn’t in their vocab

Wait, how did Anna’s baby die in His & Hers on Netflix? Here’s a recap if you missed it

Ellissa Bain

It’s everyone’s biggest question

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

They’re all rich, but here are the poorest Members Only: Palm Beach cast ranked by net worth

Hayley Soen

Humble isn’t in their vocab

Wait, how did Anna’s baby die in His & Hers on Netflix? Here’s a recap if you missed it

Ellissa Bain

It’s everyone’s biggest question

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders