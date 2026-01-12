Wait, how did Anna’s baby die in His & Hers on Netflix? Here’s a recap if you missed it

2 hours ago

The new thriller His & Hers has shot to number one on Netflix and got everyone hooked, but people are all asking the same question: How did Anna’s baby die?! It is revealed in the final episode, but if you were scrolling on your phone you might have missed it because it’s a very quick comment, so here’s a full recap.

A couple of years after the horrible night Anna was assaulted in the woods on her 16th birthday, she had a baby with Jack. The baby, called Charlotte Alice Harper, tragically passed away suddenly while being looked after by Anna’s mother Alice, and this led Anna and Jack’s marriage to fall apart.

We don’t find out what actually happened to the baby until the very end, when Anna reads a letter from her mother which reveals Charlotte died of “crib death”. This is an old term for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the sudden, unexplained death of babies under one, usually during their sleep.

The baby died a year before His & Hers is set, and the murders begin on the anniversary of Charlotte’s death. In this same letter, Alice admits she was the one who killed Anna’s school friends, and claims she did it for her.

“Ultimately, it really is about this broken relationship between Anna and Jack mending itself,” Jon Berthnal, the actor who plays Jack, told Tudum. “They realise the only way to truly mend is to come together. Then you really see how capable this couple can be.”

At the end of the show, we see Anna pregnant again. It flashes forward a year, when Anna and Jack are back together and move into a perfect house in Atlanta together. Anna is pregnant and has returned to her job, and Jack has gone back to the Atlanta police department. They also visit baby Charlotte’s grave together.

“They all seem to be on top,” writer William Oldroyd said. “But then underneath all this are the decayed corpses of these murders. They exist just below all of their happiness as a sort of charnel house.”

Featured image credit: Netflix