Tessa

His & Hers creator exposes moment in episode one that revealed the real killer, and we missed it

The killer is revealed in a huge twist at the end, but there was a major clue in episode one

Kieran Galpin

His & Hers is the new killer limited series on Netflix, and in the final 15 minutes of the show, the true murderer is revealed in a majorly shocking twist.

Spoilers from this point, you have been warned! 

At the end of episode five, Tessa Thompson’s Anna is brought to the lakehouse owned by one of her colleagues, Lexy. She just so happens to be having an affair with that colleague’s husband, but upon getting there, she realises that she’s known Lexy since she was a kid. You see, Lexy was also horrendously bullied and assaulted at the same all-female school as Anna. Naturally, Anna deduces that Lexy is the one mercilessly killing their former friends.

There’s a fight in episode six, and Lexy is ultimately killed by the police. That tied up the show nicely, but in the final 15 minutes, everything came crashing down. Set a year later, Anna reads a letter from her mother. In the pages, she admits to killing the girls who bullied Anna and orchestrated her sexual assault.

“I feel like not only were Alice’s motives and actions justified, but that this idea of a mother’s love — everyone will understand and hopefully everyone will support her,” the show’s writer, William Oldroyd, told Tudum.

His & Hers had clues about the killer

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

While the real killer in His & Hers was revealed in those final crucial few minutes, the show’s creators did hide some clues in earlier episodes. Though we don’t know all of them, William Oldroyd did reveal his favourite.

Through several episodes, Alice deliberately did things to make it look like she was in the early stages of dementia. She put eggshells in breakfasts and was seen out and about completely naked in the cold. This happened more than once.

“We didn’t want to deny an audience the satisfaction of being able to work it out if they had just looked in the right place,” William said. “But we didn’t want those seeds to be so obvious they would give it away.”

Specifically, you proboably missed Alice’s bare feet back in episode one. The police had wrongly assumed that the bare footprints at the scene of the crime were from the victim, but what they were actually looking at were two sets of bare footprints.

“What I love is that the police think they’re looking for a boot print of a Timberland shoe, because the victim was barefoot when she’s found dead,” he added. “So they mistake two different sets of bare footprints for one.”

Apparently, there’s more. See if you can spot them in His & Hers.

