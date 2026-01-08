The Tab
This huge scene change from Harlan Coben’s Run Away book alters how we see Ash and Dee Dee

It’s darker and more twisted

So, the Netflix series Run Away mostly follows Harlan Coben’s book, but there’s one huge scene that wasn’t in the novel, and it totally changes Ash and Dee Dee’s story.

So, what’s different in the Netflix version of Run Away?

In the show, Ash and Dee Dee go back to their old foster home and confront Mrs O’Hara, the woman who looked after them as kids. Things start tense, but then it escalates. They end up shooting her dead. Yes, murder. Super dark.

Now this never happens in the book. In Harlan Coben‘s book, we learn about their troubled upbringing, but they never return to Mrs O’Hara, and she survives.

The scene change adds more context to the plot

This new moment makes Ash and Dee Dee feel way more dangerous. In the book, we know they’re ruthless, but seeing them kill someone in cold blood really drives it home. It also adds more context to why they follow Casper’s orders to eliminate his estranged sons, including Henry. Suddenly, their past trauma and loyalty to the Shining Truth cult are right there on screen.

Harlan Coben’s original story doesn’t include this murder. In the novel, their backstory is described, but it’s all in words, no shocking action scene. Netflix’s version definitely makes the show darker and more suspenseful. We get immediate tension and a much deeper look at just how twisted the cult’s world really is.

So, if you’ve only read the book, this scene will shock you. And if you’re just watching, it makes Ash and Dee Dee even scarier and raises the stakes for everyone involved, especially Henry. It’s a small change that has a huge impact, and it’s one of the moments that makes Run Away on Netflix feel extra intense and addictive.

Run Away is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

