Guys, you can use secret Netflix codes to choose what to watch after Harlan Coben’s Run Away

If you’ve already flown through all eight episodes of Harlan Coben’s Run Away, you’re probably feeling that familiar post-show emptiness, and now you can actually use secret Netflix codes to decide what to watch next.

You want something just as tense, just as messy, and just as addictive, but Netflix isn’t exactly making it easy to find. Luckily, there’s a little-known trick that can help. Netflix secret codes unlock hidden categories on the platform, and they’re perfect if you’re trying to find your next Run Away-style obsession after watching the latest Harlan Coben thriller.

So, what are Netflix’s secret codes?

Netflix quietly sorts its films and TV shows into thousands of micro-genres, known as “alt-genres”. Each one has a number attached to it.

All you have to do is head to this website and replace “CODE” with the number you want. Instantly, Netflix shows you everything in that category, not just what the algorithm thinks you’ll like.

Also, if you loved the missing-person mystery, the cult storyline, and all the dark family secrets in Run Away, here are some of the best Netflix codes you need to use:

  • Thrillers – 8933
  • Crime Thrillers – 10499
  • Psychological Thrillers – 5505
  • TV Mysteries – 4366
  • British TV Shows – 52117

Together, these unlock loads of shows that feel very much in the Harlan Coben world. You can find even more genre codes on this website called Netflix Codes.

Now, once you’ve entered those codes, here are some standout picks that make perfect follow-ups to Run Away.

Inside Man

via Netflix

A dark, twist-heavy drama starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci. Two seemingly separate stories slowly collide, and every character is hiding something.

The Fall

via Netflix

If you enjoyed the unsettling tension of Run Away, this Northern Irish crime thriller is a must. Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are brilliant in this chilling cat-and-mouse story.

Safe

via Netflix

Another Harlan Coben adaptation, this time starring Michael C Hall. It follows a father searching for his missing daughter in a gated community full of secrets.

Clickbait

via Netflix

Clickbait is a modern thriller built around social media, deception, and how quickly things can spiral online. It’s uncomfortable, bingeable, and packed with twists.

Mindhunter

via Netflix

If the psychological side of Run Away hooked you, this slow-burn series dives deep into the minds of serial killers and the people trying to understand them.

