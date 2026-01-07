The Tab
Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix’s Stranger Things fandom is spiralling right now, thanks to a viral theory known as Conformity Gate that claims the finale we saw isn’t the real ending at all, but the creators have already addressed it.

According to the theory, the epilogue was a fake reality created by Vecna. And a secret episode nine was supposedly set to drop today, 7 January, to reveal the “true” ending. Unsurprisingly, people have been losing their minds over it on TikTok, Twitter and Reddit.

However, while the Stranger Things “secret episode nine” theory feels new, the Duffer Brothers actually addressed this exact idea months ago. And they were very clear.

So, did Stranger Things film multiple endings?

via Netflix

Back in November, Capital Buzz asked Matt Duffer about the idea that Stranger Things had filmed multiple endings to trick viewers. His reaction said it all.

“Oh no,” he said, before laughing. “We didn’t… I mean… we wouldn’t have the…”

He then continued, “I love when I hear people do that, but I’m like, ‘how do you have the time?’ Oh my god!”

Matt went on to explain just how unrealistic the idea actually is. “How do they have the energy to write it and then shoot it? Are you crazy? No. No.”

In other words, the whole idea of secretly filming extra finales just doesn’t make sense in the real world.

Why do people think Conformity Gate is real anyway?

Despite that, Conformity Gate really took off after people noticed a countdown website called NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com using the Stranger Things font, counting down to 7 January. Naturally, this sent people into overdrive.

Netflix and the Duffer Brothers’ silence only added fuel to the fire. For many, silence felt like confirmation. There are also loads of convincing theories that are going around, including the Morse code theory.

But that countdown later changed to a blunt message reminding viewers, “Just because it got posted to TikTok doesn’t mean it’s true.” It even ended with a clown emoji and told fans to “go outside and touch some grass”. Ouch.

The Duffers aren’t the only ones pushing back. Cast member Randy Havens, who plays Mr Clarke, previously debunked the theory that there are “secret episodes” that were cut from the show.

via Instagram

“There is no Snyder Cut of the show. Please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet,”  Havens wrote on his Instagram.

