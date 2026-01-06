The Tab
Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

January 7 feels intentional

Suchismita Ghosh

Stranger Things might have officially ended with season five, but a huge part of the fandom is convinced that there’s a secret episode nine which will be the real finale.

Over the past few days, a viral theory known as Conformity Gate has taken over social media, with people claiming the finale we watched was never meant to be the real ending. According to the theory, Stranger Things episode eight was a fake finale, possibly a vision created by Vecna, and a secret episode nine is set to be revealed or released tomorrow, January 7.

It sounds far-fetched, but many believe the evidence is hiding in plain sight.

It all starts with the number seven

The biggest reason Conformity Gate exists at all is the date. Netflix has confirmed it’s holding a #WhatsNext event on January 7, where it will announce upcoming films and TV shows. On its own, that wouldn’t mean much. But people who love Stranger Things immediately noticed that January 7 already has deep meaning within the show itself.

In the very first episode of season one, Will rolls a seven during the Dungeons & Dragons game. Moments later, he disappears. That roll is repeatedly referenced throughout the series as the moment everything goes wrong.

In the final shot of the series, the number seven appears again, placed subtly beside the D&D Player’s Manual shown in the post-credits scene. For believers, the symmetry feels deliberate.

To them, January 7 isn’t just a date. It’s a signal.

People have spotted multiple ‘inconsistencies’

One of the most-discussed details involves a radio tower handle that appears to change colour between scenes, shifting from black to red. People have argued that this isn’t a simple continuity error. It’s not a costume or a background prop, but a full set piece. For people deep into Conformity Gate, that makes it feel intentional.

Others point to long-running issues like Will’s age, which has shifted from 11 to 12 over the course of the show without any explanation. This has previously been dubbed “Birthday Gate”, but everyone now believes it ties into Conformity Gate, suggesting the timeline itself isn’t stable.

A line from Lucas has confused people

Another moment frequently cited comes from early in season five, when Lucas says, “I don’t believe in coincidences… not anymore.”

Some believe this line was a subtle fourth-wall break, encouraging viewers to question what they’re being shown and to look deeper. Whether intentional or not, it’s become one of the most quoted lines in Conformity Gate discussions.

Behind-the-scenes footage added fuel to the fire

Things escalated further when behind-the-scenes footage from the finale revealed two major moments that never appear in the episode:

  • Will confronting the Mind Flayer
  • A Demogorgon fight

People immediately questioned why these scenes were discussed if they never made it into the final cut. Some now believe these moments were removed because they belong to a different ending, potentially episode nine.

The script colour controversy

One of the strangest details people keep returning to involves the finale script itself. The Duffer Brothers previously explained that the finale script was printed on red paper for security reasons, as red pages can’t be photocopied. This detail was even visible in a cast post shared by Joe Keery.

However, footage from the table read of the finale we watched shows the cast holding white scripts.

So, this makes no sense. If the real finale script was red, why were white copies being used? The conclusion many have drawn is simple: There were two finales.

Netflix’s trailer somehow made the theory stronger

Amid all of this, Netflix released a trailer for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. The documentary is described as a behind-the-scenes look at the final season and the cast saying goodbye. Logically, this should have ended the episode nine theory.

Instead, it did the opposite. Some people now believe the documentary’s release date is intentionally scheduled after January 7, suggesting the “real” finale comes first. Others think Netflix is deliberately misdirecting audiences.

At this point, every announcement is being folded into the theory.

By tomorrow, we can expect one of two things: Either the reveal of a secret episode nine or confirmation that Stranger Things really is over.

We now just have to wait and see.

Suchismita Ghosh
