As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

2 hours ago

According to an increasingly popular theory known as conformity gate, Netflix is set to release episode 9 of Stranger Things on January 7.

The conclusion of Stranger Things was so controversial that a huge portion of the fandom has invented a “secret episode” that will prove the finale was fake. Instead, many believe that Vecna broke the fourth wall and worked his wicked psychic magic on the audience. The real finale, which would be episode 9, is said to be the real Stranger Things conclusion.

okay wait why does everyone have their hands like henry #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/pG7VuLGbRZ — zoë (@ponyjackets) January 1, 2026

People have found dozens of so-called clues pointing to conformity gate, from dates lining up to the odd graduation scene where everybody was sitting like Vecna.

Despite commenting on just about every plot hole they created, the Duffer Brothers have not commented on conformity gate. Whether there’s actually another Stranger Things episode is yet to be seen, but I guess we’ll know for sure on January 7.

Stranger Things dropped a new trailer amidst the episode 9 theories

Amidst the ongoing conversation, with posts about episode 9 of Stranger Things amassing millions of interactions, Netflix posted a trailer that essentially destroyed hope for a new finale on January 7.

On January 5, the official Netflix pages posted a trailer for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. As you can proboably tell by the title, it’s behind-the-scenes footage and a look into the creation of the hit show.

“A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” the synopsis reads. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.”

One last time. Watch the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Stranger Things 5. Premiering January 12. pic.twitter.com/5FNvTNlvuz — Netflix (@netflix) January 5, 2026

While you might think that the trailer obliterated the hopes and dreams of conformity gate, it seems to have had the opposite effect on Twitter. Somehow, people think it’s proof that it’s going to happen.

“This coming out on the 12th January because the real finale comes out on the 7th January #conformitygate (I‘m going crazy),” one person said.

Another wrote: “Didn’t they say that they printed the script for the finale on red paper? #conformitygate.”

PSA: Look after your friends who like Stranger Things tomorrow. They’re going to need a lot of support.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix