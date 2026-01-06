The Tab
Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Apparently, the ‘secret finale’ drops on January 7

Kieran Galpin

According to an increasingly popular theory known as conformity gate, Netflix is set to release episode 9 of Stranger Things on January 7.

The conclusion of Stranger Things was so controversial that a huge portion of the fandom has invented a “secret episode” that will prove the finale was fake. Instead, many believe that Vecna broke the fourth wall and worked his wicked psychic magic on the audience. The real finale, which would be episode 9, is said to be the real Stranger Things conclusion.

People have found dozens of so-called clues pointing to conformity gate, from dates lining up to the odd graduation scene where everybody was sitting like Vecna.

Despite commenting on just about every plot hole they created, the Duffer Brothers have not commented on conformity gate. Whether there’s actually another Stranger Things episode is yet to be seen, but I guess we’ll know for sure on January 7.

Stranger Things dropped a new trailer amidst the episode 9 theories

Amidst the ongoing conversation, with posts about episode 9 of Stranger Things amassing millions of interactions, Netflix posted a trailer that essentially destroyed hope for a new finale on January 7.

On January 5, the official Netflix pages posted a trailer for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. As you can proboably tell by the title, it’s behind-the-scenes footage and a look into the creation of the hit show.

“A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” the synopsis reads. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.”

While you might think that the trailer obliterated the hopes and dreams of conformity gate, it seems to have had the opposite effect on Twitter. Somehow, people think it’s proof that it’s going to happen.

“This coming out on the 12th January because the real finale comes out on the 7th January #conformitygate (I‘m going crazy),” one person said.

Another wrote: “Didn’t they say that they printed the script for the finale on red paper? #conformitygate.”

PSA: Look after your friends who like Stranger Things tomorrow. They’re going to need a lot of support.

Netflix

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Zoe Saldaña’s controversial role where she did ‘blackface’ resurfaces after Avatar success

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even wore a fake nose

The dark messages and advice ChatGPT sent 18-year-old before his death have been revealed

Hayley Soen

Sam Nelson told ChatGPT he didn’t want to die

The Traitors’ Ross FINALLY reveals exactly how he and Netty know each other, and it’s juicy

Hebe Hancock

I’m not sure if I believe him

