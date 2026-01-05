The Tab
stranger things new content the documentary then the braodway play 2026

All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

Fear not, more Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix this year

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The finale of Stranger Things season five is finally out. If the show has left a gaping abyss-sized hole in your life, then fear not! So much new Stranger Things content is heading your way in 2026, on Netflix and beyond. You’ll be sick of it soon.

Yes, more Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on 12th January

Before you get to excited, please note that this is a documentary about making the finale. It’s called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5It looks like the whole season five cast will feature. The trailer hints we’ll learn more about Eleven’s fate (and what on earth the Duffer brothers were thinking).

Another Stranger Things show with the main characters is coming in 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be a set of new adventures with our fav characters. It takes place in the winter of 1985 – that’s between seasons two and three. The show is animated, and the main characters are voiced by different actors. We know Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, Lucas, Max, Mike and Will are in it.

The show is apparently coming in 2026, but we don’t know exactly when.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 spin off show

The one pic we have of this
(Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things stories will continue in books

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

If you’re desperate for more of your fav characters, there are a gazillion books with them in. The latest one, Stranger Things: One Way or Another: A Nancy Wheeler Mystery, came out less than a month ago. The book shows Nancy and Robin investigating Vecna during the gap between seasons four and five of the TV show. A paperback edition is very likely to materialise later on in 2026.

stranger things nancy and robin

This, but for a whole book
(Image via Netflix)

Several more books are coming out in 2026. On 30th June 2026, a book called Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series will come out. It will have all the behind-the-scenes deets of making the show. Randomly, The Official Stranger Things Cookbook: Recipes from Hawkins and Beyond comes out on 6th January in the US, and 13th January in the UK. Erm, I don’t recall a single Stranger Things character ever eating a balanced meal. But the book seems to contain plenty of suggestions for what to eat with waffles?

The next Stranger Things show will be about… a rock?!

It sounds as if Netflix has lined up plenty more Stranger Things spin-off shows. We don’t know much about what they’re up to. We do know the next live action Stranger Things show will involve the rock from Henry’s cave. Really.

Matt Duffer shared in The Hollywood Reporter: ” There’s lingering questions about the rock and where the rock came from [in Henry’s story in the finale] and the scientist and all of that. Because we had said that there is something in the finale that is going to connect to the spinoff. The spinoff is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that’s the loose end that’s not tied up that will be tied up.”

Yes, you will still be able to see the play in 2026

stranger things first shadow vecna

Mini Vecna in the Broadway Show
(Image via YouTube)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel about Vecna. Joyce, Hopper and assorted grown-up characters from the TV show feature. The good news is that you can currently book tickets for the show in London until May 2026, and in New York until June 2026. The bad news is that as of November 2025, there were no plans to take the show on tour, or to launch it in other countries. Sorry.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via YouTube and Netflix.

More on: Book Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA
Latest
the housemaid sydney sweeney book film differences

The Housemaid’s director justifies the huge changes he made to the book’s gory ending

Claudia Cox

He didn’t think the OG ending was ‘satisfying’ enough for a film

stranger things new content the documentary then the braodway play 2026

All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

Claudia Cox

Fear not, more Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix this year

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

the housemaid sydney sweeney book film differences

The Housemaid’s director justifies the huge changes he made to the book’s gory ending

Claudia Cox

He didn’t think the OG ending was ‘satisfying’ enough for a film

stranger things new content the documentary then the braodway play 2026

All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

Claudia Cox

Fear not, more Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix this year

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.