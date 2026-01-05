All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

5 hours ago

The finale of Stranger Things season five is finally out. If the show has left a gaping abyss-sized hole in your life, then fear not! So much new Stranger Things content is heading your way in 2026, on Netflix and beyond. You’ll be sick of it soon.

Yes, more Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on 12th January

Before you get to excited, please note that this is a documentary about making the finale. It’s called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5. It looks like the whole season five cast will feature. The trailer hints we’ll learn more about Eleven’s fate (and what on earth the Duffer brothers were thinking).

Another Stranger Things show with the main characters is coming in 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be a set of new adventures with our fav characters. It takes place in the winter of 1985 – that’s between seasons two and three. The show is animated, and the main characters are voiced by different actors. We know Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, Lucas, Max, Mike and Will are in it.

The show is apparently coming in 2026, but we don’t know exactly when.

Stranger Things stories will continue in books

If you’re desperate for more of your fav characters, there are a gazillion books with them in. The latest one, Stranger Things: One Way or Another: A Nancy Wheeler Mystery, came out less than a month ago. The book shows Nancy and Robin investigating Vecna during the gap between seasons four and five of the TV show. A paperback edition is very likely to materialise later on in 2026.

Several more books are coming out in 2026. On 30th June 2026, a book called Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series will come out. It will have all the behind-the-scenes deets of making the show. Randomly, The Official Stranger Things Cookbook: Recipes from Hawkins and Beyond comes out on 6th January in the US, and 13th January in the UK. Erm, I don’t recall a single Stranger Things character ever eating a balanced meal. But the book seems to contain plenty of suggestions for what to eat with waffles?

The next Stranger Things show will be about… a rock?!

It sounds as if Netflix has lined up plenty more Stranger Things spin-off shows. We don’t know much about what they’re up to. We do know the next live action Stranger Things show will involve the rock from Henry’s cave. Really.

Matt Duffer shared in The Hollywood Reporter: ” There’s lingering questions about the rock and where the rock came from [in Henry’s story in the finale] and the scientist and all of that. Because we had said that there is something in the finale that is going to connect to the spinoff. The spinoff is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that’s the loose end that’s not tied up that will be tied up.”

Yes, you will still be able to see the play in 2026

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel about Vecna. Joyce, Hopper and assorted grown-up characters from the TV show feature. The good news is that you can currently book tickets for the show in London until May 2026, and in New York until June 2026. The bad news is that as of November 2025, there were no plans to take the show on tour, or to launch it in other countries. Sorry.

Featured images via YouTube and Netflix.