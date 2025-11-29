The Tab
stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

In episode four of Stranger Things season five, Vecna aka Henry aka One aka Mr Whatsit had a massive freak out over a cave. Max explained that “there was something about this cave, this memory” and he was “terrified” to venture in. This moment makes zero sense if you’ve only watched the Netflix show. But the reasoning why Vecna refuses to go in the cave was all explained in the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play.

The play only opened in London in November 2023, and New York in April 2025. So you’re forgiven if you’re not up-t0-date with this lore. But Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel about Vecna/Henry/One/whoever, and set in 1959. In the play, Dr Brenner’s father experiments in Nevada on a mysterious realm called Dimension X.

vecna dimension x stranger things season four

Vecna falling into Dimension X (Image via Netflix)

This is the realm that we saw Eleven yeet Vecna into, during a flashback in season four of the Stranger Things TV show. It is not the same as the Upside Down, but has similar vibes. We don’t know entirely how it relates to the Upside Down yet.

In the play, some equipment from Dr Brenner’s dad’s lab ends up in a cave in Nevada. When Henry/Vecna is eight, he plays with a spyglass in the cave, and stumbles upon the equipment. He is (accidentally) teleported to Dimension X, and spends 12 terrifying hours there. The Mind Flayer (who apparently used to kick about in Dimension X) messes with Henry/Vecna.

stranger things vecna aka one or henry or whatever and the cave

What an image
(Image via Netflix)

Most Read

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Once he returns to the Rightside Up, the experience has fundamentally changed him. His personality is way creepier. His blood type has changed, and now he has magical mind-y powers. Dr Brenner figures all this out, and later transfuses Henry’s blood into the kids he experiments on (including Eleven). In a way, Henry wandering into this cave is the cause of all the events of Stranger Things.

Because Henry/Vecna’s first trip to Dimension X was so awful, and he was so young, his mind suppresses the memory. This is similar to how Eleven can’t remember huge chunks of her childhood until she works through (some of) her trauma with Dr Brenner in season four.

max and holly in the cave in stranger things season five

She’s in her interior design era
(Image via Netflix)

This backstory explains why Vecna refuses to go into the cave in Stranger Things season five. The incident is imbedded deeply in his psyche, which is why the cave pops up along with his childhood house in the realm the kids call Camazotz. But he can’t quite recall what happened in the cave. That’s why he freaks out at the sight of the cave, and Max can move in.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Here’s the massive time jump between Stranger Things season four and five

Latest
Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

No-scroll November: A month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it. Even my phone was confused.

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh. Hello, sensible second years.

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

No-scroll November: A month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it. Even my phone was confused.

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh. Hello, sensible second years.

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five