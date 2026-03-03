The Tab

Bonnie Blue drops an intimate pregnancy update after sleeping with doctor who did her ultrasound

I can’t with the video evidence

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Bonnie Blue has been steadily drip-feeding us information after successfully falling pregnant during her 400-man bakery event.

After putting off the stunt to maximise her chances of getting pregnant, Bonnie Blue completed her bakery event at the start of February. She confirmed the pregnancy shortly after, sparking about a million questions and speculation about the truth of the matter.

“Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission turns out it was actually a success,” she said during a doctor’s visit.

As per her own Twitter, or at least what she wants us to believe, Bonnie slept with the doctor after the ultrasound. He’s firmly out of the running for fatherhood, though, so he can count himself lucky.

Bonnie

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Weeks after 400 men, Bonnie Blue has an update for us

Though Bonnie is obviously most well-known for her record-breaking stunt and shocking lack of morals, she’s a lot more normal over on TikTok. On one of her accounts, she largely posts lifestyle content where it seems like Tia Billinger is breaking through the ball gag Bonnie’s got her in.

In the most recent clip, Bonnie discussed her pregnancy journey so far and “trying to be a bit healthier” now that she’s carrying a literal life. For Bonnie, that meant two slices of avocado toast, lots of water, and a brisk walk in the sunshine where she admitted to being “out of breath.”

@bonnie_btsx

was meant to work today but cba, tomorrows problem #work #bonnieblue #pregnant #bonniebluepregnant

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

She then enjoyed a pineapple juice, complaining about the cardboard straw, before having what I assume was her “bit healthier” lunch. It was avocado, some grim-looking pickled onions, and a chicken and cheese toastie.

Though she didn’t want to complain very much, on account of “so many people would love to be in my position”, she did moan about the state of her skin. Other symptoms she’s currently battling include vomiting, nausea, lightheadedness, dizziness, and “bad” trapped wind.

“And when I say it’s been bad, genuinely, it’s so uncomfortable and stinks so that’s really attractive,” she added.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

Nicola Cirican

All the ways you can enjoy the sun next term

bridgerton season four araminta and sophie arguing about their crimes

Which crimes does Araminta arrest Sophie for? Bridgerton’s legal drama, properly explained

Claudia Cox

Omg, Sophie should have been executed

lady araminta penwood bridgerton season four

What happens to Araminta after Bridgerton season four ends? More family drama is confirmed

Claudia Cox

A Bridgerton sibling poisons her?!

Bridgerton Benedict Sophie secret book scene

Bridgerton skipped a key emotional moment from the book when Benedict discovers Sophie’s secret

Suchismita Ghosh

It actually makes more sense

Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Chris is a salesman’

Uh oh! The first Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have already called time on their relationship

Hayley Soen

Guys… it’s been a week

Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on Huddersfield University campus

Toby Almond

The woman reported being attacked by a man who had offered to help her get home from a night out

These 24 Bridgerton season four memes are so scandalous even the Queen would approve

Ellissa Bain

I’m sat!

Wait, could Sophie have just lied all along in Bridgerton? The nobility drama explained

Hebe Hancock

Was she really their cousin?!

