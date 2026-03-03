Bonnie Blue drops an intimate pregnancy update after sleeping with doctor who did her ultrasound

6 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has been steadily drip-feeding us information after successfully falling pregnant during her 400-man bakery event.

After putting off the stunt to maximise her chances of getting pregnant, Bonnie Blue completed her bakery event at the start of February. She confirmed the pregnancy shortly after, sparking about a million questions and speculation about the truth of the matter.

“Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission turns out it was actually a success,” she said during a doctor’s visit.

As per her own Twitter, or at least what she wants us to believe, Bonnie slept with the doctor after the ultrasound. He’s firmly out of the running for fatherhood, though, so he can count himself lucky.

Weeks after 400 men, Bonnie Blue has an update for us

Though Bonnie is obviously most well-known for her record-breaking stunt and shocking lack of morals, she’s a lot more normal over on TikTok. On one of her accounts, she largely posts lifestyle content where it seems like Tia Billinger is breaking through the ball gag Bonnie’s got her in.

In the most recent clip, Bonnie discussed her pregnancy journey so far and “trying to be a bit healthier” now that she’s carrying a literal life. For Bonnie, that meant two slices of avocado toast, lots of water, and a brisk walk in the sunshine where she admitted to being “out of breath.”

She then enjoyed a pineapple juice, complaining about the cardboard straw, before having what I assume was her “bit healthier” lunch. It was avocado, some grim-looking pickled onions, and a chicken and cheese toastie.

Though she didn’t want to complain very much, on account of “so many people would love to be in my position”, she did moan about the state of her skin. Other symptoms she’s currently battling include vomiting, nausea, lightheadedness, dizziness, and “bad” trapped wind.

“And when I say it’s been bad, genuinely, it’s so uncomfortable and stinks so that’s really attractive,” she added.

