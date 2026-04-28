Controversial 109-bed student block near Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus approved by council

The five-storey accommodation scheme will house over 100 students

2 hours ago

Plans for a major new student accommodation development in Nottingham have been approved by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee.

The scheme will see former bathroom showroom on Ilkeston Road demolished and replaced with a five-storey building designed to house 109 students. The site is located near Nottingham University’s Jubilee Campus.

The development will include 24 studio apartments alongside shared flats ranging from four to six bedrooms.

Developers have also proposed a range of shared facilities within the building, including a gym, laundry room, TV lounge and a communal courtyard.

The development will be built on the site of the former Willbond showroom which would be demolished as part of the project.

Planning documents show the scheme designed to meet demand for purpose-built student accommodation in an area already heavily populated by students.

Although concerns have previously been raised about the increasing number of student accommodation developments in the city, particularly around whether demand is keeping pace with supply, developers argue the location makes the site suitable for student housing.

The plans were approved by the council on Wednesday 22nd April. Every councillor apart from Cllr Kevin Clarke (Ind), voted for the plans.

Nottingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

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