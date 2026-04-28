Sam admits huge regrets over unaired moment after Chris wrote ‘leave’ on MAFS Australia

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The most recent MAFS Australia 2026 commitment ceremony saw a very shock decision: Chris wrote leave. After a rocky feedback week with groom Sam, Chris said he was done with the experiment and wanted out of the relationship.

The pair had previously argued about how Chris had told the experts a plan for his “ideal” future with Sam, without chatting to Sam about it beforehand. As the couple sat down during the feedback task, these comments were brought up again.

Sam said he would like to have had more say in their future, and didn’t feel as though he was being taken into consideration very much. Chris’ so-called “plan” was very much focussed around his life on the farm. He said that he has a baby on the way, so didn’t have time for arguments.

This was again brought up in front of the group at the dinner party, with Sam saying he felt they were “getting nowhere” discussing it with just the two of them.

At the commitment ceremony that followed, Chris again said he wanted to focus on becoming a father, and was done. However, Sam wrote “stay” so they will continue. Following this, chatting to Channel Nine, Sam has admitted he regrets what he said next to his husband Chris, in an unaired moment from later that night.

“I remember, I turned to him and said something like, ‘It’s going to be OK, you’re going to get to go home, you have a few days to reset, we’ll try next week’,” he said. Sam said this knowing that homestays was coming up. Now, in that moment, Sam has said he regrets not standing up for himself.

He added: “I should have just been like, ‘Yes, Chris, see what I’ve been dealing with, you need to sort it out… You’ve just been told off for an hour by the experts’. The empathy in me went to comforting Chris. It validated him as the victim and that wasn’t productive for him, and it wasn’t productive for me.”

Sam added that he was completely blindsided by his groom’s decision to write leave, and was overwhelmed with emotion so broke down.

“It was shock and it was … the feeling of ‘Why the hell did I try so hard to fix this for you to just write leave? Why did I go through all that agonising pain of bringing it up at the dinner party?’,” Sam said.

“If I didn’t care about Chris, I wouldn’t have brought [last week’s commitment ceremony comments] up. I would have just coasted through and wrote ‘leave’. Or if I was there for the wrong reasons, I would have just ignored it and let him walk all over me. But I wanted a good relationship.”

Sam had no intention to leave, and called it “crazy” his partner was willing to give up so quickly. He added: “This is the first time we actually had something to really discuss with the experts. So I was staying 100 per cent. I don’t know what Chris’s thought process was. It just didn’t make any sense… Because to give up that quickly was just crazy to me.”

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