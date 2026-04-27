Ouch, Scott has covered the matching tattoo he got with Gia during MAFS with huge new one

2 hours ago

Scott McCristal has revealed he has covered the matching tattoo he got with MAFS Australia bride Gia Fleur. I mean, was this inevitable?

The couple from day one have wanted to show the rest of the group they’re very into each other. They announced at the first time they could that they had been intimate, and just a few weeks into the experiment had got matching tattoos.

Scott and Gia both got a barbed wire heart inked on them, with a “13” in the middle to represent the season of MAFS. I hate to say that Bec was right, but straight away when the couple announced to the group they’d got the tattoos, she said they’d be removing them straight after filming. And here we are.

Scott has posted a TikTok, all about getting the tattoo covered. And he didn’t just get it subtly covered, he went all-in with a huge new tattoo over the top. Just so that there’s no WAY anyone could see what was once underneath.

@scottmccristal How to make a tattoo look even better 🫣 Thanks to my bro Nicky D who not only did my whole back but did the best cover up 😋 MINAMOTO tattoo This eagle represents something for me. I got it for freedom, living life on my own terms and not being controlled.🦅 👊🏽 ♬ original sound – Scott mccristal

“Come spend the day with me, and let’s see what we can do with this tattoo,” he said in the video. After going to the gym and doing some work, Scott then headed to the tattoo shop.

At the end of the video, Scott revealed a huge eagle now on his ankle. “Check that out, his style [the tattoo artist] is absolutely incredible,” Scott said.

He then made a brutal dig at getting the tattoo with Gia in the first place. “Sometimes we all make some mistakes,” he said. The tattoo artist then called Scott “lucky” to know someone able to cover it up for him.

Take of this what you will spoilers-wise, but just be aware that Gia hasn’t exactly been subtle with her posting since the show, either.

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