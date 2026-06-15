Jeff’s ex wife from before MAFS has now weighed in on his split from Rhi and it’s getting bitter

Did anyone else not even know he was married before?!

3 hours ago

Things in the breakup between MAFS Australia’s Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels just took a messy turn, as his former wife has now commented on it all. Oh dear.

In the last couple of weeks, it’s been confirmed that the couple, who met on the 2025 season of the show, have ended their relationship. When it was first reported, it was said the relationship had ended due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part. They’ve unfollowed each other on socials, and have apparently been living apart for weeks.

Rhi and Jeff have both since shared details of the split, with Rhi describing “breaking your own heart a little in the process” of the breakup, and Jeff added “unfortunately everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to”.

Jeff’s ex wife is ‘not surprised’ about his split from Rhi

However, a big turn in events has just happened, in the form of Jeff’s ex wife. It wasn’t shared on MAFS, but Jeff was married to a woman called Brooke between 2019 and 2021. According to Women’s Day, the pair have known each other since all the way back in 2013. And now, she’s speaking out.

A source told the publication: “She’s not celebrating it. But there is a sense of validation. A lot of what Rhi was expressing towards the end felt very familiar to Brooke.”

It’s been claimed communication and uncertainty around the future may have played a part in Rhi and Jeff’s breakup, and it would seem it was a similar story for Brooke.

“It wasn’t necessarily one major incident,” the source added. “It was more that things stopped adding up. Rhi reportedly became exhausted trying to make sense of certain situations and eventually reached a point where she felt confused and emotionally drained.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.