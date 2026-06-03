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Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia 2026 bride Stella Mickunaite has commented on the split between fellow former cast members, Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels. Earlier this week it was revealed that show golden couple Rhi and Jeff have split up. I’m still sad, I can’t lie.

It was said that things broke down due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part, and then interviews Rhi did in the months prior, in which she was talking about effort in relationships, started to give a lot more context.

A source told Daily Mail Rhi and Jeff have been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort. “Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi. They stopped going out on dates,” a friend told the publication.

Now, Stella has extended her support for Rhi. Stella wasn’t on MAFS at the same time as Rhi and Jeff, they were on the season before hers. However, people often compared Stella’s relationship with Filip to Rhi and Jeff’s, because of how wholesome they both were.

In an old post, in which Rhi was lip-syncing to Homewrecker by Sombr, she had been flooded with questions about if she and Jeff were still together. At the time, she defended her relationship, but she has since released a statement saying things are all over now.

@rhidisljenkovic

Post gym sing a long 🤣

♬ Homewrecker – sombr

However, it would seem TikTok has done its thing and put the video back on people’s For You pages, as Stella added a comment to the post just yesterday. She made a comment about Rhi being more “fertile” now, which seems a bit out of character, given Stella hated how much people spoke about babies and pregnancy with her, when she was on MAFS Australia.

She told Rhi: “Oh there is nothing more ‘fertile’ like the soil post break up ! Expecting to see you shine brighter than before ! 💪”.

Nonetheless, it’s two supportive queens looking out for each other. You love to see it.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

Hayley Soen

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