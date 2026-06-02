MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share heartbreaking statements confirming ‘difficult’ split

‘This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make’

4 hours ago

After news dropped that MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff had devastatingly split this week, the pair have now confirmed the break-up with individual statements on their Instagram stories.

Rumours had been swirling that they’d split for a while after they stopped posting on Instagram and TikTok together. A friend then told Daily Mail earlier this week they’ve been “living apart for weeks” after “Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi” and they “stopped going out on dates”. The break-up news came as a huge shock, because they seemed so in love.

In a new Instagram story on Tuesday, Rhi confirmed the split: “With a heavy heart, I want to share that Jeff and I have decided to part ways. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly grateful for the love we shared and all of the memories we created.”

She continued: “Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our relationship and followed along our journey. Your kindness means more than you kow, and I appreciate your respect and understanding as we move forward.”

Jeff posted a similar statement: “After a lot of thought, unfortunately, my relationship has ended. This has been an incredibly difficult time and I’m trying to navigate this the best I can. I’m grateful for the memories and genuine love we shared over the years. Thank you for supporting our relationship, being part of our journey, and respecting my privacy during this time.”

Rhi and Jeff were the only couple still together from MAFS Australia 2025, and everyone thought they were endgame. But they only lasted for around a year and a half in the end. The pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram too, so it feels like there might be more to the story. This is so sad.

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Featured image credit: Instagram