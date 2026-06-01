5 hours ago

It’s been revealed today that MAFS Australia couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have split up. And honestly, it’s just so sad. They were one of the only golden couples the show has produced, and now it’s all over.

Rhi and Jeff met during the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, and were the love story of the show that year. They were the most wholesome couple from start to finish of the experiment, and the only couple from that year to leave together. But now, after weeks of rumours, it’s been reported as over.

A source has told Daily Mail they’ve been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort. “Jeff was not putting in any effort with Rhi. They stopped going out on dates,” a friend told the publication. Jeff is now said to be moving to the UK alone, for work.

Given the relationship is said to have broken down because of a lack of effort, some comments Rhi previously made in interviews now carry a lot more weight. In a chat with Mamamia, Rhi said to her that the key to a successful relationship is how much effort your other half puts in.

“Choosing each other every day when the cameras are gone. Real communication, accountability and remembering that you’re on the same team,” she said, when asked what’s most important to make a relationship work after MAFS. “It’s about effort and respect — not perfection.”

When they were still together, she said they were “not in a rush” to hit relationship milestones, but instead had a focus on “enjoying being aligned and happy.” If it’s true that Jeff had stopped making an effort, it would seem they were no longer aligned in what she views as the biggest part of a relationship.

After the show, Rhi said in a further interview that she and Jeff were going to see what the next year had in store for them, then reassess their relationship. “I think this is what we’re going to do for about a year and we’ll reassess from there,” Rhi said. These comments were made a year ago.

Since the split has been reported, Rhi and Jeff have unfollowed each other on social media, and Rhi appears to have unliked a bunch of Jeff’s posts. They’ve also deleted their pictures together.

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