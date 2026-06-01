Tributes pour in for 21-year-old Glasgow Uni footballer who died reaching for ‘dropped phone’

Thomas Reynolds was described as a ‘kind soul’ and ‘true friend’ by teammates and the football community

9 hours ago

A student footballer from Glasgow University has been remembered as a “kind soul” and “true friend” following his death at age of 21.

Thomas Reynolds is thought to have died after falling from a bridge. The student reportedly dropped his phone and lost his footing while trying to retrieve it.

Glasgow University Football Club confirmed the death of right-back Thomas in a heartfelt statement shared on social media, describing him as a valued member of both the team and wider university community.

The club said: “We are devastated to share the news that our right-back Tommy Reynolds has passed away. Aged only 21, Tommy was studying business at the university and was a valued member of the first-team squad. Everyone that knew him realised he was a kind soul, a true friend and great teammate.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Reynolds family. Tommy will be deeply missed by all, and most importantly, never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/RyosfG4Zq5 — GUFC (@GlasgowUniFC) May 27, 2026

News of Thomas’ death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the football community, with clubs, teammates and supporters sharing messages of condolence online.

One tribute read: “Horrible news. No age at all. Our sincere condolences to Tommy’s friends, family and everyone at the uni.”

Another message said: “We send everyone in Tommy’s family our sincere condolences,” while a further tribute added: “Tragic news. Thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates.”

Others described the 21-year-old as someone who brought warmth and positivity to those around him, with many paying tribute to both his character on and off the pitch. The club has not shared any further details surrounding his death.

Thomas’ passing has left teammates, friends and the wider university football community in mourning, as tributes continue to be shared in his memory.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, all University of Glasgow students can access a free confidential helpline on 0800 028 3766 (or use the Wisdom App) to discuss any difficulties they may be facing. Glasgow Caledonian’s student wellbeing support services can be accessed by calling +44 (0)141 273 1393. The University of Strathcylde’s wellbeing service can be contacted via +44 (0) 141 548 3402.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via X @GlasgowUniFC