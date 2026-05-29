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Shocking revelations about Mackenzie Shirilla emerge as police drop over 30,000 of her texts

She frequently asked her dad for warm milk in the middle of the night

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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The trial to decide Mackenzie Shirilla’s guilt was held in 2023, but following The Crash, police have dropped thousands of texts, documents, and calls. It’s not helping public perception.

As we saw in the new Netflix documentary, Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced to two life sentences to be served concurrently. It came after she knowingly drove her car into a wall at over 100mph, killing both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan.

Now, the police have released thousands of pages of evidence that they used to put the teen behind bars. GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Texts show Mackenzie Shirilla’s relationship with Dom was erratic

Confirming what he already learned in The Crash, texts between Dom and Mackenzie showed the on-again, off-again nature of their relationship.

Mackenzie would often flood Dom’s phones with texts when he ignored her, and in a message a month before the crash, Dom wrote: “Kenzie u know I love u but I don’t think we should be together at this point there isn’t very much time on earth yaknow. I don’t want u to think im abandoning u i wish it could work but i don’t think its going to at this point especially with the threats.

“We should just breakup so we can both find happiness somewhere else.”

‘I’m gonna kill someone’

Strongsville Police Department

Credit: Strongsville Police Department

On the morning of January 14, 2020, after Dom said he couldn’t pick her up, Mackenzie responded with: “I’m so f*cking mad.”

“I’m so mad,” she said, adding “I’m gonna kill someone” and “I’m mad as f*ck rn” in another two messages.

Later, she sent: “I F*CKING HATE MYSELF IM UGLY AND YOU J[UST] ADD ON TO IT AND MAKE ME FEEL EVEN UGLYER. YOU MAKE ME FEEL LIKE I’M WORTHLESS. I DO SO MUCH SH*T FOR YOU.”

When Dom argued that she would not “have to do anything for me and id probably be happy,” she hit back with, “Now I’m at your f*cking house breaking down on your floor. Like you cause pain to me for no reason and then you wonder why I’m so stressed. I’m trying so hard to please you but it’s never enough.”

The breakups were many

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

There are countless message exchanges where Dom and Makenzie appear to break up and get immediately back together.

“Kenzie i think we should take a break again itll be good for both of us,” he messaged her in March 2020, to which she replied, “No NO NO.”

In September 2021, she said: “Like I did break up with you but then you bought me a purse and yes it did fix the problems for a couple days but they just came back worse.”

“U cant go a day without threatening to breakup w me,” Dom said in January 2022, with another text to her the following month reading, “[You] should apologise for threatening to break up w me every week especially when my mom in the hospital.”

Threats were frequent

There are also numerous text chains where violence was alleged or threats were made about physical harm.

In 2021, she allegedly threatened to stab him in the eye or pour hot water on him over an argument.

“Maybe if u just had my back u wouldn’t be threatened,” she wrote after Dom called her out.

A year later, in 2022, there was another instance of alleged violence between Mackenzie and Dom.

“[You] didn’t let me out the car and then hit me and pulled the sh*t out of my hair then tried to throw a rock at me and threaten to call the cops on me and key my car,” he texted her.

Mackenzie Shirilla’s texts with her dad are just odd

Strongsville Police Department

Credit: Strongsville Police Department

Texts between Mackenzie and her controversial father have gone viral on TikTok, particularly the teen’s frequent request for “warm milk” in the middle of the night.

“Will you make me warm milk?” she wrote in the early hours of April 2, 2020, with her dad responding, Just saw this. Do you still want?”

Interactions about warm milk happened more than once.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Strongsville Police Department/WKYC

More on: Netflix The Crash TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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