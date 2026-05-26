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Mackenzie Shirilla’s chilling prison nickname confirms Dom’s sister’s fears about her release

Mackenzie has got major plans for when she gets out

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Mackenzie Shirilla will remain in prison until at least 2037, and she seems to be making herself at home with personal nicknames, educational programs, and three meals a day.

27-year-old Shyann Topping was in the Ohio Reformatory for Women with Mackenzie, who has already set her sights on post-release fame.

She explained: “Like she’s gonna go back to concerts. She’s gonna travel. She’s gonna be an influencer and write a book when she gets out about everything that happened. She said it might take some time, but she’s gonna get out and live it again.”

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

At the time, Shyann was supportive of the idea. She thought a book would have been an “amazing” idea to “honour” her late boyfriend and friend, and perhaps even help the grieving families. However, upon deeper reflection after her own release, Shyann realised that it’s the exact opposite. That realisation offered new insight into the truth behind Mackenzie’s prison nickname: Shirilla The Killa.

“Now I’m thinking, okay, she was just trying to grab a piece of fame,” the former inmate added. “I don’t think she would do any of that for the families if she got out. I think she would throw up a big middle finger to them like, I got away with it.”

The subreddit dedicated to Mackenzie is now also called Shirilla The Killa.

Dom’s sister has similar fears about Mackenzie’s prison release

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Following the release of The Crash, when Dom and Davion’s families were forced to relive the tragedy “again and again”, Christine launched a petition called Dom’s Law on Change.org.

“What hurts even more is seeing how modern social media culture allows violent offenders to gain attention, followers, donations, publicity, and influence from the crimes that destroyed families like mine,” she penned.

“I started this petition to call on lawmakers to modernise these laws for the digital age and close the loopholes that allow convicted violent offenders to turn tragedy into personal gain.”

Essentially, they don’t want Mackenzie to leave prison and immediately make millions off the buzz. There are currently 30,000 signatures, and if the law is passed, it would mean no book deals, no TikTok campaigns, and no TV shows for Mackenzie.

On her own podcast, Christine further elaborated on the law whilst comparing the situation to that of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“It is hard, the thought of [Mackenzie] getting out and you know that, Gypsy Rose [Blanchard], it’s going to happen,” she explained. “I got to figure out how to stop her from becoming the next Gypsy Rose… I’m on a mission.”

Since Gypsy was released from prison in 2023, she’s gone on to amass 9.2 million followers on TikTok. Her net worth is now reported to be $3 million.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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