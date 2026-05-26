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People convinced David Harbour plays security guard in The Boroughs, but he has a double

Hank is so much like Hopper

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The Boroughs just dropped on Netflix, a new sci-fi series executive-produced by the brothers behind Stranger Things, and people were shocked to see David Harbour playing the security guard. But guys, it’s not him!

Set in New Mexico, the show is about a seemingly quiet and picturesque retirement community who have to group together to stop a threat from stealing their time.

In the series, which is produced by the Duffer Brothers, there’s a guy called Hank Williams, the head of security who “rules The Boroughs with an iron grip,” as Tudum says, “enforcing the community’s perfect facade and serving as a menacing obstacle to anyone who dares to step out of line”.

Credit: Netflix

Hank is the spitting image of David Harbour, who’s best known for playing Hopper in Stranger Things. People are totally convinced it’s him, but it isn’t. The actor just has the most eerily uncanny doppelgänger.

Hank is actually played by Eric Edelstein, a 49-year-old American actor who’s best known for The Lowdown, Twin Peaks and Jurassic World. He was also in Shameless, and made appearances in the sitcoms Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In real life, the pair don’t actually look *that* similar. But in The Boroughs, Edelstein wears a fake beard that turns him into Hopper through and through. They also play very similar characters, with Harbour being a sheriff in Stranger Things and Edelstein playing a security guard.

One person wrote on Reddit: “I thought it was him and had to look it up. Looks exactly like David Harbour, but the Temu version, he even sounds just like him too!” Someone else agreed: “I truly thought it was David Harbour in a fat suit for almost the entire first episode. Even the voice sounds the same.”

Credit: Netflix

“1000% It was literally the first thing I thought when he was first shown. It feels almost intentional. Not only does he look like him, but his line deliveries and voice sounds similar,” another person said. The show was produced by the Duffer Brothers, so maybe they did take inspiration from Hopper for the character.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: David Harbour Netflix Stranger Things The Boroughs
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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