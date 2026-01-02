The Tab
Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The Duffer Brothers have addressed the alleged Montauk spin-off that was seemingly teased at the end of Stranger Things season five.

Trash ratings and backlash aside, we have now come to the end of a decade-long show. It’s been a big part of our lives since 2016, back when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still in its infancy, and Donald Trump proved you don’t have to be qualified to get a job. Naturally, people want to know if the Stranger Things story will be continuing in some form.

In some of Hopper’s final scenes in season five, he talks about moving to Montauk, Long Island, where they’re “looking for a new chief of police.” The somewhat innocuous statement created a lot of debate online, in part due to the conspiracy theories surrounding the area of Montauk.

You see, back in the 1980s, theories started brewing around something known as The Montauk Project. It was believed that various government projects were conducted at either Camp Hero or Montauk Air Force Station, with said projects involving the usual suspects: Mind control and psychological warfare. The project was also said to include experiments on time travel, teleportation, metahumans, extraterrestrial life, and staging the fake Apollo Moon landings.

Authors Preston Nichols and Peter Moon took the conspiracy theories mainstream, detailing their own involvement in a series of books called The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time. The series is treated as fictional.

Obviously, such themes and ideas are a goldmine for a Stranger Things spin-off, leading many people to suspect that the next Duffer brothers project will be centred around the Montauk experiments.

Is there going to be a Stranger Things spin-off about the Montauk Project?

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

While there are Stranger Things spin-offs in the works, the Duffer brothers have since rejected the idea that The Montauk Project will be one of them.

“Ross wanted to put the Montauk thing in, and this is what I didn’t want to happen, is people thinking that there’s going to be a spin-off in Montauk. No, but I actually think it’s really cute. I’m glad we have it,” Matt Duffer told Collider.

Also, Montauk was the original concept name for Stranger Things, so it was a neat little callback to the earliest days of the show.

“So, we’re all kind of invested in exploring completely new characters and a new mythology,” he added.

That being said, there have been some rumblings about a continuation of the Stranger Things mythos. Just don’t expect the likes of Eleven, Max, or Hopper to be making an appearance.

Talking to Variety about the briefcase a young Henry Creel found, Matt Duffer explained: “Spinoffy, yeah. You pinned us down. So annoying. I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it. But it’s a completely different mythology.

“So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

stranger things 5 accent

All the moments in Stranger Things 5 where the cast made huge accent slips

stranger things winona ryder priah ferguson erica joyce

Er, is Winona Ryder feuding with Priah Ferguson? The viral Stranger Things rumour, clarified

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Latest

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

Ellissa Bain

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Hebe Hancock

Don’t get caught out

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

Hayley Soen

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

Ellissa Bain

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

The Traitors schedule is different this weekend, so here’s when it’s next on

Hebe Hancock

Don’t get caught out

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

Hayley Soen

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN