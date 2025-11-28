Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

44 mins ago

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has started to drop on Netflix, and nearly 10 years after season one released, the cast has undergone insane transformations.

For many of the cast members, Stranger Things was the project that helped them establish their names. Most of the main cast had recently entered the acting industry, with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard aged around 12 or 13 when the first season premiered. The adults in the show, like David Harbour and Winona Ryder, obviously had less shocking transformations on the account of being fully grown adults.

Addressing the stark age differences between season one and five, Matt Duffer said, “It’s not as dramatic as people think”, as he explained that the difference was not noticeable after the time jump.

Millie Bobby Brown was 12 when she first played Eleven

When a 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown stepped onto that Netflix set, she was setting the dominoes in place for her Netflix-dominated career. Fast forward ten years, and she’s now married with a kid. Time really does fly.

Gaten Matarazzo was also 12 when he first played Dustin Henderson

Dustin’s transformation is perhaps one of the more shocking ones, largely because he looked like a child in season one. He’s still got that baby face now at 21.

Nancy has always been a baddie

As most of the cast are finally able to drink legally in America, Natalie Dyer started Stranger Things when she was already 21. She’s 30 now.

Erica was just a baby

When Priah Ferguson first started Stranger Things, she was just 10 years old. She is now 19, and as iconic as ever.

Will Byers might have had the biggest transformation

Noah Schnapp was also 21 when he first slipped into that abhorrent haircut, and just a little bit older when he started being an abhorrent person. He’ 21 now.

Lucas

Caleb McLaughlin is now 24 years old, having been 15 when Stranger Things first started.

Mike ditched the haircut, and we’ve never been happier

Finn Wolfhard had another shocking transformation between seasons one and five of Stranger Things, and it’s all thanks to that haircut. He was 13 when he first started, and he’s now 22.

Steve, the man you are

Husband. King. Please don’t die.

He was a 23-year-old playing 17 in season one of Stranger Things, and he’s now 33!