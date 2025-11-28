The Tab
Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has started to drop on Netflix, and nearly 10 years after season one released, the cast has undergone insane transformations.

For many of the cast members, Stranger Things was the project that helped them establish their names. Most of the main cast had recently entered the acting industry, with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard aged around 12 or 13 when the first season premiered. The adults in the show, like David Harbour and Winona Ryder, obviously had less shocking transformations on the account of being fully grown adults.

Addressing the stark age differences between season one and five, Matt Duffer said, “It’s not as dramatic as people think”, as he explained that the difference was not noticeable after the time jump.

Millie Bobby Brown was 12 when she first played Eleven

Eleven

When a 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown stepped onto that Netflix set, she was setting the dominoes in place for her Netflix-dominated career. Fast forward ten years, and she’s now married with a kid. Time really does fly.

Gaten Matarazzo was also 12 when he first played Dustin Henderson

Dustin

Dustin’s transformation is perhaps one of the more shocking ones, largely because he looked like a child in season one. He’s still got that baby face now at 21.

Nancy has always been a baddie

Nancy

As most of the cast are finally able to drink legally in America, Natalie Dyer started Stranger Things when she was already 21. She’s 30 now.

Erica was just a baby

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Stranger Things

When Priah Ferguson first started Stranger Things, she was just 10 years old. She is now 19, and as iconic as ever.

Will Byers might have had the biggest transformation

Will Byers

Noah Schnapp was also 21 when he first slipped into that abhorrent haircut, and just a little bit older when he started being an abhorrent person. He’ 21 now.

Lucas

Caleb McLaughlin is now 24 years old, having been 15 when Stranger Things first started.

Mike ditched the haircut, and we’ve never been happier

Millie Bobby

Finn Wolfhard had another shocking transformation between seasons one and five of Stranger Things, and it’s all thanks to that haircut. He was 13 when he first started, and he’s now 22.

Steve, the man you are

Husband. King. Please don’t die.

He was a 23-year-old playing 17 in season one of Stranger Things, and he’s now 33!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Celebrity Netflix Stranger Things
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Latest
tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Forget the jungle: These things in KCL students’ halls are worse than being on I’m a Celeb

Katherine Chambers

If only you could end the trial of accommodation horrors when they begin

Watch as Leeds student faints mid lecture – and the whole thing is recorded and posted online

Lucy McLaughlin

‘When I thought uni couldn’t get worse’

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

alex hall from before selling the oc

A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

I’m so jelly of her house

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Central Cee is doing it

Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

Alice Morcom

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Forget the jungle: These things in KCL students’ halls are worse than being on I’m a Celeb

Katherine Chambers

If only you could end the trial of accommodation horrors when they begin

Watch as Leeds student faints mid lecture – and the whole thing is recorded and posted online

Lucy McLaughlin

‘When I thought uni couldn’t get worse’

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

alex hall from before selling the oc

A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

I’m so jelly of her house

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Central Cee is doing it

Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

Alice Morcom

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social