Watch as Leeds student faints mid lecture – and the whole thing is recorded and posted online

‘When I thought uni couldn’t get worse’

Lucy McLaughlin | News

A Leeds student who fainted in the middle of a packed lecture hall thought “uni couldn’t get worse”, before realising the whole incident had been posted online in a lecture recording.

Carys told The Leeds Tab she’d been “having a rough time” adjusting to uni because of her anaemia, which means she has low levels of iron in her blood.

The student was in a lecture in the Roger Stevens, which speaks for itself really, as Carys explained she was “packed in” the middle of a row.

Feeling a head rush coming, the student started to shuffle out of the hall but took an unfortunate tumble, smacking her head on the floor and landing on a couple of students in the process.

The lecturer was apparently “a little stressed” after Carys fainted, but called campus security to help her.

Explaining the moment she realised her tumble was posted online, she said: “The following day, when I was feeling better, I decided to catch up on the work by reviewing the lecture slides. Only then did I realise that all of the recordings are automatically uploaded, with absolutely no editing.” Not quite the Freshers’ experience she envisioned, but I’d say the video still has sure-fire BNOC potential.

After watching it in “humiliation”, Carys decided there was one more place it needed sharing: TikTok.

@careesimo

Laughing otherwise I’ll cry #university #fyp

♬ Opera – Puccini – Hollywood Strings Orchestra

In the viral clip, which has been viewed 1.3 million times and has almost 150,000 likes, the lecturer makes routine remarks about a graph on the slides.

Then, an almighty thud can be heard.

Initially unaware Carys is on the floor, he continues presenting: “Remember the constellation, remember the different stars?” before a student is heard telling him someone has fainted.

“Oh shit, okay, where are they?” the lecturer asks, his voice rising with understandable panic.

Luckily for Carys, another student shows some initiative and jumps up to pause the recording, but unluckily for her, the footage did still get uploaded as revision material on Minerva.

Many users took to the comments to share their own mortifying uni experiences, probably making Carys feel way better about the clip, and any other student who struggles to sleep at night because of that one embarrassing incident in Freshers’ (myself included).

One user, Kaitlyn, commented that she once sneezed in a lecture, and the sneeze was so loud that a warning was issued for headphone users when the recording was released. Apparently it did sound “like a scream”, so fair play to the editors.

Another user, Rose, detailed an arguably even more embarrassing fainting experience, with the student falling onto a desk and then into the teacher’s arms as she tried to balance herself.

Yet another user said they had a seizure during a first aid lecture – never a time like the present to put training into practice, I suppose.

Featured image via TikTok / @careesimo

