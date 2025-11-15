The Tab

Leeds Uni Grad earns Purple Plaque of recognition for pioneering female entrepreneurs

The University of Leeds revealed its first purple plaque honouring inspiring UK Women in Innovation Award winner.

Lora Janjic | News

Who is the Women in Innovation Award winner, and how did she gain recognition?

Dr Amanda MacCannell, winner of the Women in Innovation Award, founded Pathways Open. Consequently, she earned recognition from Innovate UK, and obtained a £75,000 grant.

Women in Innovation Award purple plaque at the University of Leeds

Pathways Open supports bio-tech start ups with academic experts to spur innovation and modernise research through an online space.

Dr MacCannell is now a researcher in the Faculty Of Medicine and Health at the University of Leeds.

Award winners are able to pick a place where they feel most drawn to for their personalised plaque to be publicly displayed. In Amanda’s case, she chose to place her Women in Innovation award plaque at the University of Leeds’ Helix building, where she spent the majority of her time conducting research.

She explained, “Getting a plaque was a surreal moment, but uplifting as it can hopefully it will show other women that they too can pursue innovation”.

Why does the Women in Innovation Award matter to women?

Stella Peace, the Executive Director of Healthy Living & Agriculture at Innovate UK, said: “The Women in Innovation programme is a powerful catalyst for change, not just for the brilliant women entrepreneurs it supports, but for the entire UK innovation landscape”.

Winning the Women in Innovation Award helped Amanda secure visibility and mentorship.

Amanda’s Journey Beyond the Women in Innovation Award

Initially, MacCannell mentioned that when she first joined the University of Leeds, entrepreneurship was not on her agenda.

When she started, she “didn’t know any women entrepreneurs. It felt like something that belonged to other people, not someone like me”.

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Through her PhD, Amanda learned to solve problems creatively, put action into her plans, and deal with people and budgets.

Pathways Open on the road to success

Later, she co-founded the business alongside her friend Sandeep Sharda, who specialises in building a range of commercial software technologies.

Her £75,000 grant helped Pathways Open prototype the AI tool. This allowed an efficient and non-biased method for finding academic collaborators.

As a result, the Women in Innovation award played a key role in helping Pathways Open gain attention and resources for innovation.

No photo description available.

Amanda with Sandeep, at her PhD graduation

How the University offered guidance

Originally, Amanda is from Canada and came to Leeds in 2018. She arrived in the UK for an interview with the British Heart Foundation, which funded her PhD.

Benefits of winning the award include personalised business coaching, role-modelling training and networking opportunities.

The plaque was unveiled by Chantelle Reeves, Senior Innovation and Growth Specialist for RTC North, Margaret Korosec, Dean of Online and Digital Education at the University of Leeds and Brian Baillie, Head of Business Start-Up Service.

Featured Image provided by the University of Leeds Press Office

Lora Janjic | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

University of Leeds alum becomes third female president of Ireland

The Leeds Tab is looking for new writers! Could it be you?

Latest

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Review: Operation Market Garden

Madeleine Wood

A moving familial tribute that captured audience attention and did not release it

Over 500 women awarded honorary degrees 60 years after studying physical education

Maryam Ali

Sheffield Hallam University gave the awards to alumni of Lady Mabel College

Dear silly fresh, these are the 12 canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

They are all pretty inevitable

Leeds Uni Grad earns Purple Plaque of recognition for pioneering female entrepreneurs

Lora Janjic

The University of Leeds revealed its first purple plaque honouring inspiring UK Women in Innovation Award winner.

Two King’s College London alumni recognised in Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

Sophie Guzminova

They were honoured for developing their respective fields of study

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Review: Operation Market Garden

Madeleine Wood

A moving familial tribute that captured audience attention and did not release it

Over 500 women awarded honorary degrees 60 years after studying physical education

Maryam Ali

Sheffield Hallam University gave the awards to alumni of Lady Mabel College

Dear silly fresh, these are the 12 canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

They are all pretty inevitable

Leeds Uni Grad earns Purple Plaque of recognition for pioneering female entrepreneurs

Lora Janjic

The University of Leeds revealed its first purple plaque honouring inspiring UK Women in Innovation Award winner.

Two King’s College London alumni recognised in Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

Sophie Guzminova

They were honoured for developing their respective fields of study

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024