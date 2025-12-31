People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

4 hours ago

Stranger Things season five has been a rollercoaster, with Will Byers being dubbed “sorcerer” by his friends after he gained powers.

For once, we didn’t see it coming. Will was able to channel Vecna’s own powers to use against his forces, and the resulting slaughter was beyond satisfying. Unfortunately, the badass moment has been somewhat muddied by the fact that the Duffer brothers seemingly have no idea what they’re doing.

You see, when other members of the group call Will a Wizard, based on their beloved Dungeons & Dragons game, both Erica and Mike correct them. They claim his role is actually a sorcerer, because his “powers are innate.” But here’s the thing: That’s just not true.

Unlike wizards, who gain their powers through years of study, sorcerers have their abilities because they’re born with them. For instance, they might have dragon ancestry, be a demigod, or get powers because a god looks favourably on their bloodline. But that’s not how Will gets his abilities; in fact, Noah Schnapp said that himself.

“It was supposed to be kind of that same outstretched hand that Millie uses, but it wouldn’t make sense because in volume 2, [the Duffers] explained that [Will’s] powers come differently,” he said. “They’re not innate. They’re from Vecna. So changing it to this outstretched hand to show that he’s siphoning it in just made more sense.”

In the world of D&D, Will Byers is more comparable to a warlock class. Warlocks get their abilities from pacts and bargains with powerful entities. They draw upon their power, like Will and Vecna.

It’s not massively surprising that the Duffer brothers missed the mark; they have admitted to not knowing much about Dungeons & Dragons. You’d think they have revised a little.

I’m not the only one who clocked Stranger Things’ sorcerer blunder

The sorcerer versus warlock mistake is being discussed on the Stranger Things subreddit, and while most people seem to agree that he’s a warlock, others seem to think there might be more to it.

“Yeah, I don’t quite understand. It’s quite confusing and contradictory. The Duffers said he would never have had powers if he weren’t kidnapped by Vecna, and also that he is channelling Vecna’s powers and can only do so in proximity to the hive mind. How is that innate? Hope they clear this up, because it doesn’t make much sense,” one person said.

Someone else said: “They probably called Will a Sorcerer because it sounds cool, rather than it being suddenly revealed that he’s actually a Warlock.”

It’s the latest in a long line of silly errors, but none are more egregious than the Under Armour logo that Netflix has since removed.

Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.