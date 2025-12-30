Did Noah Schnapp sing the N-word? People are slamming him as shocking video resurfaces

4 hours ago

My Twitter feed is 90 per cent Stranger Things, but unfortunately, the theories and plot holes have been muddied by the controversies surrounding lead star Noah Schnapp.

Considering that it was a driving force behind the Stranger Things boycott, most people are aware of Noah Schnapp’s “Zionism is sexy” controversy. It’s a staple of Twitter discourse still, but amongst those tweets were references to him allegedly singing the N-word in a Chris Brown song.

An old Noah Schnapp video in which he sings “N***a, n***er” repeatedly has resurfaced along with the “z*onism is sexy” stickers he promoted and gave away back in November, 2023 to underage people. #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/DvFQSrSlyZ — Pop Clocked | AddisonCrave (@PopClocked) December 29, 2025

The moment surfaced in 2020 and showed a young Noah Schnapp singing Chris Brown’s verse in Lil Dicky’s song Freaky Friday. As we know, the verse is riddled with the word, and in the video, he seemed to sing it with his full chest. The video is now making the rounds again with the release of the final season.

At the time, Noah took to his Instagram stories to clear up the situation. He said he replaced the N-word with neighbour.

He explained: “Hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbour’ over the N-word. I would truly never say the n word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.”

“I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I were saying that slur without hesitation. I apologise for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”

There have been a lot of Noah Schnapp controversies

There’s no denying that the release of Stranger Things season five has been muddied by the brewing controversies surrounding stars like Noah Schnapp and David Harbour.

The biggest indiscretion was undoubtedly Noah’s support of Israel, and the stickers he gave out that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.”

Following the backlash, he explained at the time: “I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too.

“And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

Featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter