The Tab
Stranger Thinga

Did Noah Schnapp sing the N-word? People are slamming him as shocking video resurfaces

How did I have no idea this happened??

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

My Twitter feed is 90 per cent Stranger Things, but unfortunately, the theories and plot holes have been muddied by the controversies surrounding lead star Noah Schnapp.

Considering that it was a driving force behind the Stranger Things boycott, most people are aware of Noah Schnapp’s “Zionism is sexy” controversy. It’s a staple of Twitter discourse still, but amongst those tweets were references to him allegedly singing the N-word in a Chris Brown song.

The moment surfaced in 2020 and showed a young Noah Schnapp singing Chris Brown’s verse in Lil Dicky’s song Freaky Friday. As we know, the verse is riddled with the word, and in the video, he seemed to sing it with his full chest. The video is now making the rounds again with the release of the final season.

At the time, Noah took to his Instagram stories to clear up the situation. He said he replaced the N-word with neighbour.

He explained: “Hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbour’ over the N-word. I would truly never say the n word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbour’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.”

“I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I were saying that slur without hesitation. I apologise for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

There have been a lot of Noah Schnapp controversies

Credit: Netflix

There’s no denying that the release of Stranger Things season five has been muddied by the brewing controversies surrounding stars like Noah Schnapp and David Harbour.

The biggest indiscretion was undoubtedly Noah’s support of Israel, and the stickers he gave out that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.”

Following the backlash, he explained at the time: “I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too.

“And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter

More on: Celebrity Netflix Stranger Things TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

What happened to the Byers’ dog in Stranger Things has just been traumatically revealed

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

Still confused? The Stranger Things play explained where the Upside Down leads, properly

Latest

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun