The Tab

Noah Schnapp is STILL getting dragged, so here’s the reason he got cancelled

Stranger Things season five promo can’t escape the reminders of the backlash he got

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

You don’t have to look very far when browsing Stranger Things season five promo to see a dragging of Noah Schnapp. Before October 2o23, the lad who became mega famous for playing Will Byers was someone received predominantly warmly on the internet. Especially as he grew older and started going viral regularly, and receiving an outpouring of love when he came out during the last season cycle of Stranger Things. But after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th, the actions of Noah Schnapp and his alleged vocal support of Israel during the atrocities and civilian loss in Gaza has led to a pretty drastic fall from favour in the eyes of many fans. Here’s why Noah Schnapp is still getting dragged and got cancelled as we gear up for Stranger Things season five.

His support for Israel, and THOSE stickers 

In 2023, Noah Schnapp just a few months after the October 7th attack was seen to be part of a group of people who were gleefully handing out stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS”. This caused huge uproar at the time and people were calling for the boycotting of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things – which is obviously now nearly here. He was also accused of liking a post that apparently mocked those suffering in Gaza.

In response to the backlash at the time, Noah Schnapp posted a video on TikTok addressing all the backlash.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel,” Schnapp said. “I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot.”

He said what he took away from that “is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see. I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides.

“I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too,” he continued. “And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region. And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

This went down less well with co-star from Stranger Things, Brett Gelman, who said “I saw nothing wrong. He held up a sticker saying ‘Zionism is sexy’… zionism is the belief that Israel should exist, and that’s sexy to me too.”

Since that all went down and Noah Schnapp was cancelled – he hasn’t managed to shake it off online, so during the Stranger Things promo it keeps getting brought back up.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Caleb McLaughlin just gave a huge spoiler on Lucas’ Stranger Things ending, and it’s bad

David Harbour has a very strange reaction to worries about Stranger Things flopping

Wait, did the Duffer Brothers just hint at who dies in Stranger Things 5? Here’s what they said

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming