After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

The ending received a lot of backlash

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

After that weak Stranger Things finale, a lot of people are still holding out hope for a season six, and now, the creators themselves have explained exactly where things stand and whether there will be another season.

The Stranger Things finale was released on New Year’s Day in the UK, and since then, it has received a lot of backlash for its many plot holes, inconsistencies, and weak impact. People didn’t like the ending so much that they made up a theory called the Conformity Gate, just to hold out hope that there would be a “real ending” and that the finale we got was Vecna’s curse.

Well, Conformity Gate was definitely fake, and now the Stranger Things creators have also spoken out on whether there will be a season six or not.

So, will there be a Stranger Things season six?

via Netflix

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Duffer was asked whether they’ve ruled out ever returning to the story in the future. His response was honest, but not exactly hopeful. “We really don’t know,” he said. However, he quickly made it clear that season five was designed to be a full stop.

“I mean, Mike’s closing the basement door. We’re closing the door on the story,” Matt explained. “That’s one reason we had the closing credits the way that we did, because it was a way of saying: This is finite. This is the end of their story.”

In other words, that final moment wasn’t meant to tease more. It was meant to say goodbye.

Um, why is Stranger Things ending with season five?

via Netflix

The Duffers have said multiple times that Stranger Things was always meant to be a coming-of-age story, and dragging it on would take away from that.

Matt went on to explain that continuing the show just wouldn’t make sense. “It’s the end of the story of Mike and Eleven and Joyce and Hopper,” he said. “There’s no plan or intention to tell the story because it’s a coming-of-age story. Ultimately, that’s what it’s supposed to be.”

He even joked about what a continuation might look like, adding, “I guess a sequel could be about a midlife crisis. That just sounds really uninteresting! Grandpa Hopper? I don’t know how that would read as anything but a gross cash grab to me.”

Ross Duffer backed this up in a separate interview with Variety, reassuring people that nothing was left unfinished. “It doesn’t feel like we dropped a storyline; it all connects,” he said.

Matt added, “We did every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters. This is a complete story. It’s done.”

So, is this the end of Stranger Things forever?

via Netflix

Not exactly. While the main show is over, the Duffers have confirmed they’re working on a spin-off set in the Stranger Things universe. It will feature a brand-new cast, a new location, and a new story. But it’ll still keep the same vibe that made the original so popular.

That said, it won’t continue the Hawkins gang’s story. The creators have been very clear that the main characters have reached the end of their journey.

So, no Stranger Things season six. No secret continuation. And definitely no surprise return.

Just one final adventure, and a very sad goodbye.

Stranger Things is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

