Everyone is talking about the finale, but these Stranger Things cast controversies are wild

3 hours ago

While the Stranger Things finale sparked huge backlash and sent the internet spiralling into theories, such as Conformity Gate, the show remains one of Netflix’s biggest success stories ever. Across nearly a decade, it turned its cast into global stars and became a cultural phenomenon.

However, even a secret-ending theory and a lot of Morse code can’t distract from the fact that some Stranger Things cast members, and even the creators, have faced real-life controversies that threatened to overshadow the show far more than any Upside Down monster ever could.

From drug busts to lawsuits, here’s a breakdown of the major Stranger Things cast controversies over the years.

David Harbour

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, was hit with serious allegations in late last year. According to MailOnline , claims surfaced that he had “bullied and harassed” co-star Millie Bobby Brown. It also suggested that an internal complaint had been made before filming season five. Netflix declined to comment at the time, which only fuelled speculation.

However, those claims were later strongly denied.

Separately, Harbour’s personal life was the talk of the ton after Lily Allen revealed his infidelity through lyrics on her 2025 album, West End Girl. Speaking to Esquire Spain, Harbour admitted to “mistakes” and reflected on the fallout from his divorce.

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, faced huge backlash in 2023 over comments he made about the Israel–Hamas conflict. He was criticised after posting stickers reading “Zionism is sexy” and stating, “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism”.

After intense online reaction, Schnapp posted a video on TikTok clarifying his position. He said his views had been “misconstrued” and stressed that he wants “peace and safety for all innocent people”, including Palestinians. A source later told Daily Mail there was “zero pressure” from Netflix for him to speak out.

This wasn’t the first time Schnapp had faced controversy. In 2020, a video circulated of him singing lyrics that some believed included a racial slur. Schnapp denied this, saying he used the word “neighbour” instead and later apologised, telling the BBC he was “so sorry” and should have “kept his mouth shut”.

Charlie Heaton

Back in 2017, Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, was stopped at LAX airport after a small amount of cocaine was found in his possession. He was denied entry to the US and sent back to the UK, raising fears he could be written out of the show.

Heaton later issued a statement saying he was not arrested or charged and cooperated fully with authorities. According to Daily Mail, Netflix executives ultimately stood by him, and he returned for season three. Costume designer Kim Wilcox later said the incident was a “slip” and praised Heaton as a “sensitive soul”.

Brett Gelman

Brett Gelman, who plays Murray, also faced backlash over his outspoken views on the Israel–Gaza conflict. In 2023, he publicly defended Noah Schnapp and told TMZ that Schnapp did not need to apologise.

Gelman went further in social media posts. He called some Palestinian supporters “fake woke liberals” and argued that being anti-Israel is “consciously or subconsciously anti-Semitic. His comments sparked widespread criticism online, though he maintained he was not supportive of civilian deaths and wanted peace.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn’s character Eddie Munson made him an overnight favourite, but his personal life later drew scrutiny. In 2024, Quinn was linked to singer Doja Cat, whose past online behaviour and controversial comments had already sparked repeated backlash.

Doja Cat has previously faced criticism for mocking Covid concerns during an Instagram Live, as well as for participating in alleged alt-right chat rooms, which she later dismissed as “ridiculous”. Because of this, their relationship, first reported by The Sun, confused a lot of people online, with many questioning the pairing. The romance later fizzled out, with sources claiming Quinn had returned to dating apps.

The Duffer Brothers

Even the show’s creators weren’t immune to controversy. In 2017, filmmaker Charlie Kessler sued Matt and Ross Duffer. He claimed Stranger Things was copied from his 2012 short film Montauk.

The case dragged on for a year before Kessler dropped the lawsuit just days before trial. Speaking to TMZ, he admitted documents proved the Duffers had independently developed the show years earlier. Emails from 2010 supported their claim, and the lawsuit was formally withdrawn.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.