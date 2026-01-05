The Tab

Stranger Things creators reveal why Eleven’s fate was left ambiguous and if she can be alive

‘I’m alive, guys’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Since the Stranger Things finale was released, people have been debating on Eleven’s fate and whether she is alive or not, and why the creators left it ambiguous.

The Stranger Things final episode ended with Eleven making a huge sacrifice to close the Upside Down for good. There’s an explosion, emotional goodbyes, and a clear sense that this could be the end for her. Naturally, a lot of people were left devastated and also very confused.

Now, the Duffer Brothers have finally spoken about that ending and why they chose to leave Eleven’s fate so unclear.

So, what really happened?

via Netflix

First of all, the ambiguity was always the plan. According to Ross Duffer, there was never a version of the ending where Eleven simply survived and went back to normal life with the group.

“A couple things,” Ross explained. “Eleven represents, in a lot of ways, the magic of childhood. And we knew for our kids to be able to grow up, the magic had to leave Hawkins.”

In other words, for the story to truly end, Eleven couldn’t stay. However, the Duffers also didn’t want the finale to feel completely bleak. They wanted the ending to be bittersweet, with just a hint of hope.

“It was finding a way to come up with an ending where it was not that simple,” Ross said in an interview with Variety, “but also bittersweet, and that there was hope there.”

Matt Duffer revealed that Eleven’s fate sparked huge debates in the writers’ room. There were two very different ideas about what her ending should mean, and both perspectives made it into the final episode.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

“Hopper’s speech to Eleven is vocalising what a lot of people in the room were saying,” Matt explained. “And then what Kali was saying to her was vocalising the other side of the argument.”

The real question wasn’t whether Eleven lived or died; it was which choice she would make. Either way, the Duffers are clear that her final decision is completely selfless and heroic.

“She’s making damn sure that that never happens again,” Matt added, referring to the cycle of children being harmed the way Eleven was.

But wait, did Millie Bobby Brown just say she is ‘alive’?

via Netflix

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown really did say, “I’m alive, guys.” During the interview, Matt also shared a lighter moment from behind the scenes. While they were discussing the ending, Millie Bobby Brown kept FaceTiming him. “She’s like, ‘I’m alive, guys!’” Matt joked.

She didn’t really ruin the ambiguity that the Duffer Brothers were going for. But it’s a funny moment, which also shows just how emotional the ending has been for everyone involved.

So, could Eleven still be alive?

Stranger Things creators Eleven fate alive

via Netflix

Possibly. But Ross Duffer explained that even if Eleven survived, she could never return or make contact with the people she loves.

“If she were alive, the way I would see it is no,” Ross said. “Any contact would risk bringing her back out in the open and starting the cycle again.”

From Mike’s point of view, there’s no future where they reunite. All he can do is believe. And that’s exactly where the audience is meant to be, too.

But why did the Duffer Brothers leave the story ambiguous?

Stranger Things creators Eleven fate alive

via Netflix

The Duffers know that not everyone enjoys ambiguity, but they believe it was the most powerful choice for this story.

“This is obviously intended to be ambiguous,” Matt said. “At the end of the day, it’s being told from the point of view of Mike and his friends. And they don’t know, and the audience can’t know.”

Giving a clear answer would put Eleven at risk again. Leaving it open protects her and forces everyone else to move on.

“We just thought that was more powerful than providing a definitive answer,” Matt added.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

The Stranger Things finale credits scene confused everyone, so here’s what it really means

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Is Eleven dead Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers reveal whether Eleven is actually dead after *that* Stranger Things finale

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it