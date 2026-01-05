The Tab
Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

The Stranger Things finale credits scene confused everyone, so here’s what it really means

The Duffer Brothers have also explained the real idea behind the post-credits scene

Suchismita Ghosh

A lot of people missed the credits and post-credits moment in Stranger Things, and once they realised what it showed, chaos followed. Suddenly, everyone was asking the same question: Did this one tiny scene just change the entire show? So, here’s what actually happened, and what the Stranger Things finale credits and post-credits scene really means.

After the credits finish rolling, the screen cuts to a Dungeons & Dragons–style book titled “The Stranger Things Players Manual – A Fantasy Role-Playing Game.” Naturally, people lost their minds. For years, there’s been a theory that Stranger Things was “just a game”, and this moment felt like confirmation.

However, the Duffer Brothers have already been very clear about one thing: Stranger Things was not all a D&D campaign. Ross Duffer shut that idea down directly, explaining, “Obviously, it’s not to say the whole show was a D&D campaign.”

Matt Duffer echoed this sentiment previously in an interview with Metro, where he said ending the show that way would be the equivalent of saying “it was all a dream”, something they were never interested in doing. So, despite how dramatic the reveal looks, it’s not meant to rewrite or undo the story.

Instead, the credits moment is symbolic. Stranger Things has always been built around Dungeons & Dragons. It’s how the kids understood the Upside Down, how they named the monsters, and how they made sense of what was happening to them when adults couldn’t. Ending the show with a Players Manual brings everything full circle, right back to where it began in Mike’s basement.

The credits scene was actually inspired by The Lord of the Rings

Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

via Netflix

The illustrations show iconic moments from across all five seasons, drawn in the style of real 1980s D&D manuals. In an interview with Deadline, Matt Duffer revealed that the inspiration came from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King end credits.

“So that was the initial idea, and they were these very simple illustrations,” Matt explained. “Then we started to talk with Imaginary Forces, which is the title company that did the main title sequence for the show, who we absolutely love and adore. What’s cool about these D&D manuals is there’s colour images, and, also, over the years, the style of illustration changes,” Matt said. “They brought back illustrators from the actual 1980s who drew in the manuals all the way back then.”

For the Duffers, the priority was never about teasing a twist. It was about closure. “So it really came full circle,” Matt continued. “And, mainly, we wanted it to feel finite, right? I mean, that was really the key. We wanted it to feel like ‘The End’.”

The credits also allowed the show to honour characters like Barb, Bob, Billy and Eddie, characters who were no longer contractually credited but could still be included visually as part of the story’s legacy.

There’s also a small but emotional detail many people noticed: The dice. The D20 lands on a seven, mirroring Will’s failed roll in the very first episode, just moments before he was taken. That’s not a reveal, it’s a callback.

So, did Mike write the Players’ Manual?

Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

via Netflix

Some people also believe Mike wrote the Players Manual, especially since the finale shows him becoming more of a storyteller. It’s a lovely idea, but it’s left deliberately vague. The manual doesn’t say it was written by Mike, and that ambiguity is intentional.

As Ross Duffer explained, the final image was about reflection, not revelation. He said, “It was just a way to pay tribute to everyone and also let the audience, hopefully, take in this journey that they’ve been on for nine years.”

So no, Stranger Things wasn’t “just a game”. The credits and post-credits moment doesn’t undo five seasons of monsters, trauma, and loss. Instead, it acts as a love letter to D&D, to storytelling, and to a story that now lives on as something legendary.

Suchismita Ghosh
“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

