Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

2 hours ago

The Stranger Things finale finally aired yesterday, after viewers had waited almost a decade to know the whole story, and it was kind of underwhelming. Expectations were high for the Duffer Brothers, who promised a “dark” ending and said they would “tie up all loose ends.” Not only did they fail to do that, but the ending could have been so much better, partly because some of the theories about how it might end were genuinely amazing.

So, here are the theories of how Stranger Things could have ended that would have been better than the actual finale.

1. Time travel fixes everything

One of the most popular ideas suggested that the gang could have used time travel to prevent the Upside Down from ever forming. Mr Clarke’s early comments about wormholes and the instability of time and space were seen as a hint.

According to this theory, Eleven could go back to stop herself from being taken from her mother, the Mind Flayer would never corrupt Henry Creel, and Barb and Max’s brother would survive. Essentially, Hawkins would return to normal, but the kids would still meet and become friends, just under a much happier timeline.

It’s a neat idea because it avoids much of the heartbreak and trauma the show inflicted on its characters. And honestly, it would have been satisfying to see Hawkins actually have a peaceful ending.

2. Mike made it all up

Another theory is a little darker, but also incredibly creative: What if none of the events in Stranger Things really happened? According to this idea, Will died in Season 1, and everything that followed, the Upside Down, Vecna, even Eleven’s powers, was all part of a story Mike created to cope with losing his best friend.

This theory frames the entire series as a journey through grief, with each season representing a stage: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. It’s a sad concept, but it fits the emotional beats of the series and would have been a bold, thought-provoking ending, a truly “dark” ending, as the Duffer Brothers hinted at.

3. Dungeons & Dragons predicted the finale

Vecna is using the twelve kids as psychic batteries to generate enough power to open a wormhole that will allow DX to consume the planet and the Mind Flayer to enter Earth. The Mind Flayer’s final form will be the three-headed dragon, the Thessalhydra, from the S1 D&D campaign… pic.twitter.com/truNPSyQVZ — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 29, 2025

The DnD games the kids play have long mirrored events in Hawkins. In one game, Will defeats a multi-headed monster called a Thessalhydra using a fireball spell. Many theorised that this foreshadowed his key role in defeating Vecna.

The theory suggested the final showdown would mirror a perfect dice roll. It’s where Eleven, Kali (008), and Will combine their powers to win. It leans heavily into the show’s fantasy roots while giving the characters more agency.

Even more exciting, the season five volume two trailer might have teased this very monster. Just before Dustin says, “Mother of God,” a figure appears above the radio tower that looks like a dragon’s head. Many thought it was actually the Thessalhydra, the same multi-headed DnD monster. It didn’t happen in the show, but imagine the storyline and visuals if it had.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.