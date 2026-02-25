The Tab

Police share first official update since ‘Prince’ Andrew was arrested last week

They have confirmed where the case is at

Ellissa Bain | News

The police have issued the first new update since the former Prince Andrew was arrested last week, confirming that the searches into his home have now been completed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on 19th February under suspicion of misconduct in public office and taken into custody. He was then released later that day under investigation.

“Thames Valley Police can confirm the searches in Berkshire in connection to its investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office have now ended,” police have now confirmed in a new statement.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday (19/2).”

However, he confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing, saying: “We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.”

The police chief continued: “It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”

Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock

When Andrew was arrested, Thames Valley police told the BBC:  “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The former Prince Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Featured image credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: News Royals Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Here’s how sovereign immunity really works, as ex-Prince Andrew arrested for misconduct

Virginia Giuffre’s family issue heartbreaking statement as ‘Prince’ Andrew is arrested

Latest

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair