Police share first official update since ‘Prince’ Andrew was arrested last week

They have confirmed where the case is at

4 hours ago

The police have issued the first new update since the former Prince Andrew was arrested last week, confirming that the searches into his home have now been completed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on 19th February under suspicion of misconduct in public office and taken into custody. He was then released later that day under investigation.

“Thames Valley Police can confirm the searches in Berkshire in connection to its investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office have now ended,” police have now confirmed in a new statement.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday (19/2).”

However, he confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing, saying: “We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.”

The police chief continued: “It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”

When Andrew was arrested, Thames Valley police told the BBC: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The former Prince Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Featured image credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock