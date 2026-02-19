The Tab

Virginia Giuffre’s family issue heartbreaking statement as ‘Prince’ Andrew is arrested

‘He was never a prince’

Hebe Hancock | News

The family of Virginia Giuffre have released a statement after the arrest of Prince Andrew, who now uses the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Giuffre, who died by suicide aged 41 in April 2025, had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, allegations he has consistently denied.

Emily Michot/TNS via ZUMA Press

Police arrested the 66-year-old at his home on the Sandringham Estate early this morning, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Officers were seen arriving at the royal residence in several unmarked vehicles shortly after 8am before taking him into custody. It remains unclear what specific allegations led to the arrest.

In a statement shared with CBS News, Giuffre’s family said: “At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.

“On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Giuffre had previously alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Andrew for sex when she was underage. Andrew has always denied the claims and has disputed the authenticity of a widely circulated photo showing the pair together.

US Department of Justice

In 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre reported to be around £12 million. The agreement contained no admission of liability.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that “a man in his sixties” was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but said it would not publicly identify the suspect.

In a statement, the force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added that a formal investigation had now been opened following an assessment of the allegations, and said police were mindful of the intense public interest as enquiries continue.

Hebe Hancock | News

