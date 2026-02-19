‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

1 hour ago

King Charles has reacted to the arrest of his brother, the former Prince Andrew, stating that the “law must take its course.”

In a statement, the King said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday morning

The shocking news first broke this morning, with around six police cars being spotted outside of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s property on the Sandringham Estate. He was arrested under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and police have since searched his properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

In a statement, Thames Valley police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said the arrest came after a ” thorough assessment”, sparking an official investigation into Andrew’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence,” he added. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not a sign of guilt.

Featured image credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Shutterstock