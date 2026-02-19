The Tab
King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Kieran Galpin

King Charles has reacted to the arrest of his brother, the former Prince Andrew, stating that the “law must take its course.”

In a statement, the King said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday morning





The shocking news first broke this morning, with around six police cars being spotted outside of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s property on the Sandringham Estate. He was arrested under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and police have since searched his properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

In a statement, Thames Valley police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”





Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said the arrest came after a ” thorough assessment”, sparking an official investigation into Andrew’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence,” he added. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not a sign of guilt.

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

