Naomi Campbell responds to Jeffrey Epstein links after her name is mentioned over 300 times

2 hours ago

With the release of over three million of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, light has once again been cast on his connection to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Back in November, Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to publish most – but not all – of the late financier’s records. That included thousands of emails, photos, and videos, most of which are easily viewable through the viral Jmail website.

Naomi Campbell was mentioned over 300 times in the files, with the supermodel inviting him to a number of events over the years. These included her 2004 birthday party in St. Tropez, a party at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Paris celebrating her 25 years with the brand, and a NEON event she co-hosted with Dasha Zhukova. Two of the events were a full year after Epstein was released from prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor.

“I will be on the door if there are any problems,” a member of Naomi’s team wrote in an email at the time.

In 2016, Naomi also requested the use of Epstein’s private plane.

Naomi Campbell has now addressed her connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Following the alleged connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Naomi Campbell, her lawyer spoke to Black Enterprise.

“Prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, my client knew nothing about his appalling criminal conduct,” her lawyer Martin Singer said. “If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her.”

On the 2010 emails and texts, which came after he was released from prison, the lawyer noted how Naomi was out of the loop for a number of years. She lived in Moscow, Russia, from 2008 to 2013, and had “no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.”

Earlier in the week, Naomi took to her own Instagram story and wrote: “I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and James Veysey/Shutterstock