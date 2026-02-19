The Tab
Naomi Campbell responds to Jeffrey Epstein links after her name is mentioned over 300 times

‘Don’t come at me’

Kieran Galpin

With the release of over three million of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, light has once again been cast on his connection to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Back in November, Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to publish most – but not all – of the late financier’s records. That included thousands of emails, photos, and videos, most of which are easily viewable through the viral Jmail website.

Naomi Campbell was mentioned over 300 times in the files, with the supermodel inviting him to a number of events over the years. These included her 2004 birthday party in St. Tropez, a party at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Paris celebrating her 25 years with the brand, and a NEON event she co-hosted with Dasha Zhukova. Two of the events were a full year after Epstein was released from prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor.

“I will be on the door if there are any problems,” a member of Naomi’s team wrote in an email at the time.

In 2016, Naomi also requested the use of Epstein’s private plane.

Naomi Campbell has now addressed her connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Following the alleged connection between Jeffrey Epstein and Naomi Campbell, her lawyer spoke to Black Enterprise.

“Prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, my client knew nothing about his appalling criminal conduct,” her lawyer Martin Singer said. “If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her.”

On the 2010 emails and texts, which came after he was released from prison, the lawyer noted how Naomi was out of the loop for a number of years. She lived in Moscow, Russia, from 2008 to 2013, and had “no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.”

Earlier in the week, Naomi took to her own Instagram story and wrote: “I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors.”

Kieran Galpin

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

