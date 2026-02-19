The Tab

Why Jay-Z was mentioned in the Epstein files, as Beyoncé loses Instagram followers

It describes an allegation from 1996

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The fallout from the newly released Epstein files is continuing to ripple across celebrity circles, and now Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear to be feeling the impact.

Since the information was released at the end of January, the singer has lost around 200,000 followers as per InsTrack, after her husband, Jay‑Z, was named in documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that were made public by the US Department of Justice.

Shutterstock/John Angelillo

The huge document release, published in late January 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contains more than three million pages of material from investigations into Epstein and his network. The files include hotline tips, witness statements and other unverified submissions collected by authorities over many years.

One FBI intake form dated July 2019 contains an anonymous allegation describing an incident from around 1996. In the tip, the caller claims she was abducted and drugged before later finding herself in a room with Jay-Z and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

It reads: “In approximately 1996, [redacted] resided with [redacted] in [redacted]. An unknown man abducted [redacted] from her home whence she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]. [redacted] believed she was in Epstein’s mansion in Florida.”

US Department of Justice

The allegation claims Weinstein assaulted her while Jay-Z was present. There is no indication in the files that Jay-Z was accused of participating in the alleged assault, and no criminal charges or investigations against him are recorded in relation to the tip.

Another separate 2019 hotline submission references rapper Pusha T (real name Terrence Thornton), who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, in connection with a 2007 allegation involving Weinstein. Again, the documents are unverified tips rather than established findings.

The Department of Justice has repeatedly stressed that the released material includes raw allegations that may be unproven, incomplete or false, and that inclusion in the files does not imply guilt or wrongdoing. Neither Jay-Z nor Pusha T has faced charges related to the submissions.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, was known to have connections across business, politics and entertainment. The latest release has revived scrutiny of many high-profile names mentioned anywhere in the archive, regardless of context or evidential weight.

While Jay-Z continues his music and business ventures, online reaction to his appearance in the files has been intense, with Beyoncé’s social media reportedly taking a major hit in the immediate aftermath. Neither of the couple have responded to the allegations.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Jay Z and Beyonce for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock, US Department of Justice

More on: Celebrity
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Channing Tatum Blink Twice character Jeffrey Epstein

Here’s the truth about whether Channing Tatum’s Blink Twice character is based on Jeffrey Epstein

SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell responds to Jeffrey Epstein links after her name is mentioned over 300 times

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Latest

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue