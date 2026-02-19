Why Jay-Z was mentioned in the Epstein files, as Beyoncé loses Instagram followers

2 hours ago

The fallout from the newly released Epstein files is continuing to ripple across celebrity circles, and now Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear to be feeling the impact.

Since the information was released at the end of January, the singer has lost around 200,000 followers as per InsTrack, after her husband, Jay‑Z, was named in documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that were made public by the US Department of Justice.

The huge document release, published in late January 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contains more than three million pages of material from investigations into Epstein and his network. The files include hotline tips, witness statements and other unverified submissions collected by authorities over many years.

One FBI intake form dated July 2019 contains an anonymous allegation describing an incident from around 1996. In the tip, the caller claims she was abducted and drugged before later finding herself in a room with Jay-Z and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

It reads: “In approximately 1996, [redacted] resided with [redacted] in [redacted]. An unknown man abducted [redacted] from her home whence she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]. [redacted] believed she was in Epstein’s mansion in Florida.”

The allegation claims Weinstein assaulted her while Jay-Z was present. There is no indication in the files that Jay-Z was accused of participating in the alleged assault, and no criminal charges or investigations against him are recorded in relation to the tip.

Another separate 2019 hotline submission references rapper Pusha T (real name Terrence Thornton), who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, in connection with a 2007 allegation involving Weinstein. Again, the documents are unverified tips rather than established findings.

The Department of Justice has repeatedly stressed that the released material includes raw allegations that may be unproven, incomplete or false, and that inclusion in the files does not imply guilt or wrongdoing. Neither Jay-Z nor Pusha T has faced charges related to the submissions.

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, was known to have connections across business, politics and entertainment. The latest release has revived scrutiny of many high-profile names mentioned anywhere in the archive, regardless of context or evidential weight.

While Jay-Z continues his music and business ventures, online reaction to his appearance in the files has been intense, with Beyoncé’s social media reportedly taking a major hit in the immediate aftermath. Neither of the couple have responded to the allegations.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Jay Z and Beyonce for comment.

