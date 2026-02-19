King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

41 mins ago

King Charles III has been spotted outside King’s College London’s (KCL) Strand Campus the same day as his brother’s arrest.

The King arrived today outside the disused Strand Tube station for the first day of London Fashion Week at 180 studios on The Strand.

During the show, the King was pictured sitting in the front row during British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker’s collection and talking to designer Stella McCartney.

The King’s public appearance comes on the same day that his brother Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday under suspicion of misconduct in public office with police searching his homes in Berkshire and Norfolk.

In a video posted to X, King Charles can be seen leaving his car accompanied by security with one onlooker being heard asking him: “How are you feeling after your brother’s arrest?”.

The King had previously released a statement earlier today saying he learned of the news of his brother’s arrest with the “deepest concern”.

In the statement the King went onto say: “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities”.

He added: “Let me state clearly: The law must take its course.”

Featured image via Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock