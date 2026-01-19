The Tab

Omg, Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod were spotted filming outside KCL Strand Campus

The two actors were filming outside St Mary le Strand

Isabella Zbucki | News

Keira Knightley and Ambika Mod have been spotted filming outside King’s College London’s (KCL) Strand Campus.

The two actors are believed to be shooting for the latest series of Netflix’s Black Doves where Knightley plays the role of an undercover spy. Meanwhile Bod, who joined for the second series, plays an agent sent to help Knightley’s character, Helen.

Filming began outside KCL’s Strand campus earlier this morning, with students and onlookers told by production members to keep moving during filming.

Ambika Mod spotted outside Strand Campus

A sign put outside of St Mary le Strand by the production team read: “Caution filming in progress. The producers and crew would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during filming”.

“We are an independent production and would be very happy for you to continue past this point, but there is a chance you may appear in the background of our shot. If you would prefer to avoid this possibility, we politely ask that you wait for the shot to be completed at which point we will reopen the walkway”.

The sign added: “We appreciate your co-operation and thank you for your patience”.

The area outside the main entrance to Strand campus remains closed off. However, staff and students are still able to enter campus in between takes.

