King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

1 hour ago

Societies belonging to King’s College London have showcased footage from the October 7th Hamas massacre that sparked conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The screening, which was organised by KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group, featured raw bodycom footage from Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.

KCL is most likely the first academic institution in the world to showcase the film.

The audience consisted of around 20 students and five members of staff, and took place under “heavy security” involving 30 police officers and 15 security guards.

Yael Di Castro, an independent civilian who led the initiative, argued the screening “marked a significant milestone” and claimed the film was previously only shown to “opinion leaders, media figures and senior decision-makers” in private sessions.

In a LinkedIn post, she said: “Standing publicly behind material that evokes strong reactions is never comfortable. But meaningful dialogue rarely grows from comfort. It grows when institutions and individuals are willing to confront evidence, sit with complexity and allow informed discussion to take place.

“Universities shape discourse and influence future leadership. They are precisely where complex realities must be examined directly through primary documentation rather than through polarisation, hostility or rising antisemitism. Creating opportunities for informed, fact‑based engagement is challenging, and essential.

“This screening is not an endpoint. It is part of a broader commitment to responsible academic engagement, factual testimony and constructive dialogue and a reminder that bearing witness is both a moral and intellectual responsibility.”

The 7th October massacre was a terrorist that took place in 2023, killing 364 civilians at Nora music festival and sparking the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via LinkedIn and Unsplash