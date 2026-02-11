P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

2 hours ago

With hours of American football and Bad Bunny’s spectacular halftime show, you think the last thing people would be doing during the Super Bowl is watching p*rn.

Each year, P*rnHub releases statistics and figures from the Super Bowl period. It clearly shows the peaks and troughs during that Sunday, showcasing which moments people sequestered themselves in another room and away from the prying eyes of family and friends.

The data is as interesting as it is traumatic, with Orange YouTube reporting that site traffic was above average in the hours leading up to the event. It theorised it was because “people wanted to watch the big game without being preoccupied by distracting thoughts.”

That trend soon went downwards when the game began, but shockingly, certain areas like Washington maintained an above-average traffic.

All in all, visits to P*rnhub were frequent during the game itself, but not when Bad Bunny was doing the halftime show. Washington was the only state that saw an increase once Bad Bunny took to the stage.

While the data itself is certainly a look into the minds of the public, it was the specific site searches that should raise some eyebrows. God, people are weird.

Here are the videos people looked for during the 2026 Super Bowl

As you can proboably guess, P*rnhub saw a dramatic increase in sports-related search times whilst the Super Bowl was on TV. Strangely, the term “Super Bowl” saw a mega increase of 5,632 per cent. Whether people were looking for football-themed corn or videos actually filmed at the event is not known.

The full list is below, and be warned, it’s mega confusing.

Locker room s*x – 732 per cent

Super Bowl ass – 712 per cent

College jock feet – 698 per cent

Married jock – 552 per cent

Football jersey – 532 per cent

Latina solo dirty talk – 479 per cent

Ebony lesbian cheerleader – 478 per cent

Tattooed Latino male – 470 per cent

Thick cheerleader – 451 per cent

College cheerleader threesome – 370 per cent

Puerto Rican – 369 per cent

Puerto Rican milf – 364 per cent

Jock facesitting – 352 per cent

Wife halftime – 347 per cent

Football player – 343 per cent

It bears repeating: Seek help of the professional kind.

Featured image credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock and CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock