P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help
33 search terms saw a dramatic increase
With hours of American football and Bad Bunny’s spectacular halftime show, you think the last thing people would be doing during the Super Bowl is watching p*rn.
Each year, P*rnHub releases statistics and figures from the Super Bowl period. It clearly shows the peaks and troughs during that Sunday, showcasing which moments people sequestered themselves in another room and away from the prying eyes of family and friends.
The data is as interesting as it is traumatic, with Orange YouTube reporting that site traffic was above average in the hours leading up to the event. It theorised it was because “people wanted to watch the big game without being preoccupied by distracting thoughts.”
That trend soon went downwards when the game began, but shockingly, certain areas like Washington maintained an above-average traffic.
All in all, visits to P*rnhub were frequent during the game itself, but not when Bad Bunny was doing the halftime show. Washington was the only state that saw an increase once Bad Bunny took to the stage.
While the data itself is certainly a look into the minds of the public, it was the specific site searches that should raise some eyebrows. God, people are weird.
Here are the videos people looked for during the 2026 Super Bowl
As you can proboably guess, P*rnhub saw a dramatic increase in sports-related search times whilst the Super Bowl was on TV. Strangely, the term “Super Bowl” saw a mega increase of 5,632 per cent. Whether people were looking for football-themed corn or videos actually filmed at the event is not known.
The full list is below, and be warned, it’s mega confusing.
- Super Bowl – 5,632 per cent
- Solo jock – 4,244 per cent
- Naked Super Bowl – 3,499 per cent
- Horny college jock – 2,939 per cent
- Lesbian threesome cheerleader (very specific) – 2,861 per cent
- Lactating cheerleader (gross) – 2,395 per cent
- Super Bowl party – 2,095 per cent
- S*x during Super Bowl – 1,605 per cent
- Super Bowl blowj*b – 1,458 per cent
- Super Bowl s*x – 1,168 per cent
- Football team shower – 1,032 per cent
- Big d*cked college jocks – 958 per cent
- Amateur Latino creampie – 880 per cent
- BBW cheerleader (see a theme?) – 828 per cent
- Wife g*ngbang Super Bowl – 823 per cent
- Classic cheerleaders – 805 per cent
- Super Bowl Sunday – 787 per cent
- Hung jockstrap men – 743 per cent
- Locker room s*x – 732 per cent
- Super Bowl ass – 712 per cent
- College jock feet – 698 per cent
- Married jock – 552 per cent
- Football jersey – 532 per cent
- Latina solo dirty talk – 479 per cent
- Ebony lesbian cheerleader – 478 per cent
- Tattooed Latino male – 470 per cent
- Thick cheerleader – 451 per cent
- College cheerleader threesome – 370 per cent
- Puerto Rican – 369 per cent
- Puerto Rican milf – 364 per cent
- Jock facesitting – 352 per cent
- Wife halftime – 347 per cent
- Football player – 343 per cent
It bears repeating: Seek help of the professional kind.
Featured image credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock and CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock