Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

2 hours ago

Lucy Letby has allegedly gotten friendly with convicted child killer Beinash Batool, according to prison witnesses.

After the Netflix documentary The Investigation of Lucy Letby, there’s been a lot of renewed interest in the controversial trial and outcome of Lucy’s case, a nurse who was convicted of killing multiple babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

This outcome has since been debated by medical experts and lawyers on both sides, and these arguments are presented in the Netflix documentary.

Lucy Letby is currently serving a whole-life sentence at HM Prison Bronzefield, the same prison as convicted killer Beinash Batool. Beinash was imprisoned after being found guilty of murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Sara Sarif.

According to accounts from inside the prison shared with The Sun, the two have been spending a lot of time together as friends, playing UNO.

“Letby and Batool started sticking together and have now become quite friendly,” they said. “It’s a grim spectacle. They spend ages at the table playing and get really into it. People are angry, but staff have to do what they can to keep prisoners happy.”

The source continued: “They are both enhanced prisoners, so they get a lot of freedom and can buy decent food. And they are often in the kitchen, chatting and making cheese toasties. They both have jobs, with Letby doing cleaning and Batool helping in the library.”

Even though Lucy and Beinash are allegedly quite friendly, insiders claim their attitudes toward their respective crimes differ completely.

“The difference between them is that Batool does not discuss her crime, while Letby tells anyone who will listen that she is innocent,” the source continued. “They are also monitored closely by staff as they are at risk of attack. But their lives will stay quite comfortable as long as they behave.”

The earliest Beinash Batool will be released from prison is 2058.

