‘I won’t give up’: The sad handwritten letters Lucy Letby writes to her friend from bleak prison

4 hours ago

Former nurse Lucy Letby has been told she will spend the rest of her life in jail. In the recent Netflix documentary about the case, a friend said that Lucy Letby writes her letters from prison, and has opened up about her current situation.

Letby is currently housed at HM Prison Low Newton. She is serving 15 whole-life sentences, after she was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others. She pleaded not guilty during her trial, and repeated “not guilty” 18 times at Manchester Crown Court as charges against her were read out.

Throughout this, Lucy’s friend and fellow nurse Maisie has believed her friend. They met at uni, and Maisie believes Lucy when she says she is innocent.

The letters sent from Lucy Letby to Maisie were briefly mentioned in the Netflix doc. In the handwritten note, Letby said their friendship is “so important” and described what life is like for her in prison right now. She is currently on extreme security watch in prison, as it’s been reported inmates have been teasing her over the Netflix film.

Letby also mentioned her cats – Tigger and Smudge – and how much she misses them. “I’m determined to get through this. I will not give up,” she said.

The letter Lucy Letby wrote from prison in full:

“Maisie, there are no words to describe my situation, but knowing that I have your friendship regardless is so important and special to me. I have my own room and toilet. I am able to shower each day and go outside for a walk. Getting outside is so important even though it’s a bit chilly.

“I miss Tigger and Smudge so much – it’s heartbreaking they can’t understand why I’m no longer there. They must think I’m a terrible mummy! Mum and Dad are taking good care of them though and are no doubt spoiling them. I’m trying to do all I can to remain strong and positive. I’m determined to get through this. I will not give up.”

In the documentary, Maisie said: “Up until the trial and the verdict I would write to Lucy and she would write back. I’d always try to be really positive and now I don’t know what to say. There’s always doubt because as much as you know someone, you never [know] the whole of someone. But unless I saw actual evidence, I can’t believe it. I know that people think I support a baby murderer but she’s my friend and currently in jail, forever.”

The Investigation of Lucy Letby is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Shutterstock.