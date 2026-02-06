This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

31 mins ago

Right now, Lucy Letby is serving multiple whole-life sentences in prison. Between 2015 and 2016, the former neonatal nurse worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where a number of babies became seriously ill or died in unexplained circumstances.

Netflix’s The Investigation of Lucy Letby is a new documentary that looks again at her trial, the evidence used, and the arguments for and against her conviction. Letby was ultimately found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others. She has always denied the charges and continues to maintain her innocence.

So, here’s what Lucy Letby’s life in prison is like now.

Where is Lucy Letby being held now?

Lucy Letby is currently incarcerated at HMP Low Newton, a high-security women’s prison in Durham. She has been held there since her convictions in 2023 and is serving 15 whole-life orders, meaning she will never be released.

Following a retrial in July 2024 over one additional charge, she received her 15th life sentence. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and later attempted to appeal her convictions, but the Court of Appeal rejected her bid in May 2024.

Despite that, debate around the case hasn’t gone away. In early 2025, members of Letby’s defence team claimed that new medical evidence suggested the babies may have died from natural causes or medical errors, rather than deliberate harm. That same year, Letby applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which looks into possible miscarriages of justice.

There is increased safety measures inside the prison

Lucy Letby is under such tight supervision is because of how she is viewed by other inmates. Speaking to the Daily Record in December 2025, Vanessa Frake, a retired prison governor, explained that Letby is treated as a Category A prisoner, meaning she is seen as extremely high-risk and in need of constant protection.

Frake said Letby effectively has “a target on her head” behind bars. “Women who have had children, who are carers and nurturers, will see the likes of Letby as lower than low,” Frake said.

She explained that even if prisoners don’t know exactly where Letby is housed, they will still recognise her. “You can bet they know she is in their jail, they may not know where, but they will have read papers and seen her on TV, and they will know exactly what she looks like,” she said.

Because of this, any social visits, including visits from family members, must take place within sight and sound of prison officers, with no privacy at all.

Since the Netflix documentary was released, reports suggest life inside prison has become even more difficult for Letby.

According to The Sun, Letby has been placed on round-the-clock safety monitoring, with officers instructed to check on her at least hourly. Staff are also reportedly required to engage in “meaningful conversation” with her for at least ten minutes a day, to assess her mood and mental state amid fears she could harm herself.

How is Lucy Letby coping day to day?

Despite the risks, reports suggest Letby has, in some ways, adjusted to prison life.

Previously, a source inside the prison told the Mirror that Letby had become “best friends” with another high-profile inmate, Beinash Batool, who was convicted in December 2024 of murdering her stepdaughter, Sara Sharif.

In January 2026, also reported that Letby had taken on a job as the librarian for her prison unit, which is considered one of the more sought-after roles. A source described her as a “model prisoner” who keeps her cell tidy and engages politely with staff.

In the Netflix documentary, Letby’s best friend Maisie, a fellow children’s nurse, shared details from letters Letby has written from prison. In one letter, Letby wrote, “There are no words to describe my situation, but knowing I have your friendship regardless is so important and special to me.”

She also described her living conditions, saying she has her own room and toilet, can shower daily, and is allowed time outside for walks. Letby also wrote about the life she left behind, particularly her pets, “I miss Tigger and Smudge so much, it is heartbreaking. They must think I am a terrible mummy.”

Speaking about her determination to keep fighting her conviction, she added, “I’m trying to do all I can to remain strong and positive. I am determined to get through this. I will not give up.”

The Investigation of Lucy Letby is available on Netflix now.