A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

She was arrested in 2020

4 hours ago

With the recent release of the Netflix doc, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, we witness the timeline of events that led to Lucy’s arrest and eventual sentencing.

The doc tries to explain what Lucy was like as a student at Chester University, how she worked as a neonatal nurse, and why she eventually got arrested and sentenced to prison for life. There are lots of dates, reviews, interviews, and medical terms, and it’s not always clear what happened when, or why it took so long for anything to change.

So, to make things easier to follow, here is a full timeline of events that led to Lucy Letby’s arrest, from the first baby’s death in 2015 to the ongoing investigation in 2026.

June 2015: The first baby died

Monday 8 June 2015

Lucy Letby was working a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital when Child A, born six weeks premature, suddenly deteriorated and died within 90 minutes of her coming on duty.

8–11 June 2015

Child A’s twin sister, Child B, collapsed after air was injected into her bloodstream. She was resuscitated and survived.

Mid-June 2015: More unexplained deaths

Sunday 14 June

Child C, born seven weeks premature, died after air was injected into his stomach. Letby was seen standing over his monitor as alarms sounded.

Monday 22 June

Child D, a full-term baby girl, died 36 hours after birth. Air had been injected into her bloodstream.

Around this time, consultant Dr Stephen Brearey began noticing that Lucy Letby was repeatedly present when babies collapsed. He raised concerns with senior staff.

No action was taken.

Summer 2015: Warnings were raised

Late June/July

A meeting took place between Dr Brearey, nursing director Alison Kelly, and hospital managers. An informal review showed an “association” between Letby and the deaths.

She remained on the unit.

Tuesday 4 August

Child E died after air was injected into his bloodstream. His mother walked in during the attack but did not realise what was happening.

Wednesday 5 August

Child F suffered a dangerous drop in blood sugar caused by insulin. He survived.

Autumn 2015: The pattern continued

Monday 7 September

Baby G was attacked twice, including through air injected via a feeding tube. She survived but was left severely disabled.

Friday 23 October

Child I, a premature baby girl, died. Doctors again raised concerns by email.

Nothing changed.

February 2016: Reviews failed to stop the attacks

Monday 8 February

An independent neonatologist carried out a thematic review. No medical explanation for the deaths was found, but concerns about Letby were passed to senior managers.

She continued working.

Wednesday 17 February

Child K was taken to intensive care after Letby was seen dislodging the baby’s breathing tube. The baby later died after being transferred to another hospital.

Spring 2016: Insulin poisonings and collapses

Saturday 9 April

Twin babies Child L and Child M collapsed unexpectedly. Child L suffered hypoglycaemia caused by insulin, while Child M required full resuscitation. Both survived.

Friday 3 June

Child N, a newborn with haemophilia, was attacked when a feeding tube was forced into his throat.

Late June 2016: Final deaths

Friday 24 June

Two triplet brothers, Child O and Child P, died on consecutive days. After the second death, Dr Brearey urgently asked that Letby be removed from duty. The request was refused.

Saturday 25 June

Child Q collapsed 90 minutes into Letby’s shift but survived.

30 June 2016

Lucy Letby worked her final shift on the neonatal unit.

Summer 2016: Letby was moved off the ward

Letby was transferred to an administrative role. She later filed a formal grievance against the hospital.

2017–2020: Police investigation

May 2017

Cheshire Police launched a criminal investigation into baby deaths at the hospital.

July 2018 – November 2020

Letby was arrested multiple times and eventually charged with murder and attempted murder.

Trial and sentencing

October 2022

Lucy Letby went on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

August 2023

She was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others. She was handed 14 whole-life sentences and began serving them at HMP Low Newton, a high-security women’s prison in Durham.

September 2023 – May 2024

Letby appealed her convictions, but the Court of Appeal rejected her bid in May 2024.

July 2024

Following a retrial involving one additional charge, Letby received a 15th whole-life sentence, confirming she would never be released from prison.

2025–2026: Ongoing investigation

Early 2025

Members of Letby’s defence team claimed new medical evidence suggested the babies may have died from natural causes or medical errors rather than deliberate harm. Letby applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

June 2025

Three former senior staff members at the Countess of Chester Hospital were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of the ongoing investigation.

January 2026

Police submitted evidence relating to nine additional infant deaths they believed were linked to Letby, but prosecutors declined to bring further charges.

