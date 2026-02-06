The Tab

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Following the Netflix documentary, a lot of people are wondering the current status of Lucy Letby and her conviction, and if she’s appealing.

After a string of babies died in suspicious circumstances, former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies, and the attempted murder of six more. She was convicted in 2023 of the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Right now, she is serving 15 whole-life prison terms.

She pleaded not guilty during her trial, and repeated “not guilty” 18 times at Manchester Crown Court as charges against her were read out. Now, the Netflix documentary questions her guilt and the evidence used in her trial.

Lucy Letby

via Netflix

So, is Lucy Letby appealing?

Since her conviction, Lucy Letby has tried appealing. She’s had separate attempts to appeal the convictions from her initial trial and the additional attempted murder conviction, but they have been denied.

According to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRS), in February of last year it received an application on behalf of Lucy Letby. Barrister Mark McDonald represented Letby in her application, and said Letby was wrongly convicted.

A CCRC spokesperson said: “We are aware that there has been a great deal of speculation and commentary surrounding Lucy Letby’s case, much of it from parties with only a partial view of the evidence. We ask that everyone remembers the families affected by events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

“We have received a preliminary application in relation to Ms Letby’s case, and work has begun to assess the application. We anticipate further submissions being made to us. It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case, that’s a matter for the courts.”

A decision about whether this application for an appeal will be taken to court is yet to be made. In the meantime, Lucy Letby is currently imprisoned in HMP Bronzefield.

It sounds as though news of the Netflix doc has made it to Letby’s prison, as it’s been reported she’s on round-the-clock surveillance as inmates mock her for the show. Fellow inmates are said to be taunting Letby over the doc, and have mocked her claims of innocence. Inmates are said to be telling her the application for her appeal will fail.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Lucy Letby Netflix True crime
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Lucy Letby is on extreme safety watch in prison as she’s mocked by inmates over Netflix doc

A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Latest

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern