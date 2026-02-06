Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

2 hours ago

Following the Netflix documentary, a lot of people are wondering the current status of Lucy Letby and her conviction, and if she’s appealing.

After a string of babies died in suspicious circumstances, former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies, and the attempted murder of six more. She was convicted in 2023 of the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Right now, she is serving 15 whole-life prison terms.

She pleaded not guilty during her trial, and repeated “not guilty” 18 times at Manchester Crown Court as charges against her were read out. Now, the Netflix documentary questions her guilt and the evidence used in her trial.

So, is Lucy Letby appealing?

Since her conviction, Lucy Letby has tried appealing. She’s had separate attempts to appeal the convictions from her initial trial and the additional attempted murder conviction, but they have been denied.

According to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRS), in February of last year it received an application on behalf of Lucy Letby. Barrister Mark McDonald represented Letby in her application, and said Letby was wrongly convicted.

A CCRC spokesperson said: “We are aware that there has been a great deal of speculation and commentary surrounding Lucy Letby’s case, much of it from parties with only a partial view of the evidence. We ask that everyone remembers the families affected by events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

“We have received a preliminary application in relation to Ms Letby’s case, and work has begun to assess the application. We anticipate further submissions being made to us. It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt in a case, that’s a matter for the courts.”

A decision about whether this application for an appeal will be taken to court is yet to be made. In the meantime, Lucy Letby is currently imprisoned in HMP Bronzefield.

It sounds as though news of the Netflix doc has made it to Letby’s prison, as it’s been reported she’s on round-the-clock surveillance as inmates mock her for the show. Fellow inmates are said to be taunting Letby over the doc, and have mocked her claims of innocence. Inmates are said to be telling her the application for her appeal will fail.

