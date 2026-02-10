I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

3 hours ago

One of Lucy Letby’s childhood best friends who wasn’t in the new Netflix documentary has spoken out about why she thinks the 36-year-old is innocent.

The investigation of Lucy Letby is a new hour-and-a-half documentary that delves into the woman from Hereford, who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It also explores the possibility that Letby, who’s currently serving the rest of her life in jail, could have suffered a miscarriage of justice and be innocent, although there are currently no plans for her to have a retrial.

One person who is convinced she didn’t do it is Lucy’s childhood best friend Dawn Howe, who grew up with her in Hereford and has preached her innocence on numerous occasions. They have known each other since primary school, and both went to Aylestone Secondary School together.

In an August 2023 interview with BBC’s Panorama, Dawn said: “Unless Lucy turned around and said ‘I’m guilty’, I will never believe that she’s guilty. We know she couldn’t have done anything that she’s accused of, so without a doubt, we stand by her.

“I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I’ve ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the things she’s accused of.”

Dawn described her friend as a “kind” and “gentle” friend and thinks that due to her caring nature, there’s absolutely no way she’d be capable of murdering babies, as she has been convicted of.

“It is the most out-of-character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy. Think of your most kind, gentle, soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies,” she continued.

Letby’s friend said it was always the 36-year-old’s “dream” to become a nurse and “help babies” because her life was saved by nurses when she was born.

“She was very grateful to be alive to the nurses who helped save her life. She feels that’s what she was called to do – to help children who might have been born in similar circumstances.”

In December 2025, Dawn made a 10-minute video titled “My friend is innocent – The Real Lucy Letby” where she spoke about why she believes her friend didn’t commit the crimes. You can watch the full interview below.

